NHIDCL Recruitment 2020: 27 Vacancies for DGM, GM & Other Posts, Last Date of Application is 31 March

NHIDCL Recruitment 2020: National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of General Manager, Deputy General Manager, Deputy Manager and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 31 March 2020.

Important Dates

Notification Date: 13 March 2020

Last date for submission of application for NHIDCL Recruitment 2020: 31 March 2020

NHIDCL Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

General Manager (T/P)– 10 Posts

Deputy General manager (T/P) – 1 Post

Dy. General manager (Finance) – 1 Post

Manager (Finance) – 5 Posts

Deputy Manager (HR/ Admn.) – 1 Post

NHIDCL Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

General Manager (T/P), Deputy General manager (T/P) – Degree in Civil Engineering with the required experience.

Dy. General manager (Finance) – Degree of a recognized university or institute and Having passed Intermediate level Exam of CA or SAS Examination of the Indian Audit and accounts service or equivalent.

Manager (Finance), Deputy Manager (HR/ Admn.) – Degree from a recognized university and Having Knowledge of computer applications, Internet, MS office etc.

NHIDCL Recruitment 2020 Age Limit – 55 years

NHIDCL Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale

General Manager (T/P) – Pay Matrix Level - 13 of 7th CPC (Pre-revised PB -4 of Rs. 37400-67000 + GP ₹8700

Deputy General manager (T/P), Dy. General manager (Finance) – Pay Matrix Level - 12 of 7th CPC (Pre-revised PB -3 of Rs. 15600-39100 + GP Rs. 7600

Manager (Finance) – Pay Matrix Level - 11 of 7th CPC (Pre-revised PB - 3 of ₹15600-39100 + GP ₹6600

Deputy Manager (HR/ Admn.) - Pay Matrix Level - 9 of 7th CPC (Pre-revised PB - 2 of ₹9300-34800 + GP ₹5400

NHIDCL Recruitment 2020 Official Notification

Official Website

NHIDCL Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply by sending applications along with the documents to the Director (A & F), National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd, 3rd Floor, PTI Building, 4 Parliament Street, New Delhi – 110001 on or before 31 March 2020.