NHM MP CHO Result 2020 out, Download NHM CHO Result @mponline.gov.in

NHM MP CHO Result 2020: National Health Mission (NHM), Madhya Pradesh has issued Community Health Officer Result 2020 on its website. Candidates appeared in NHM MP CHO Exam 2020 can download NHM MP CHO Result 2020 through the official website of NHM.i.e.mponline.gov.in.

NHM MP CHO Exam 2020 was conducted on 10 December 2020 at various exam centres in three shifts. Candidates can check the final result, Ranking and Scorecard at the official website by using their credentials at the official website of NHM MP.

All shortlisted candidates are required to complete the admission process from 9 to 11 January 2020 at the allotted programme study centres. Candidates can check the list of study centres in the provided link given below. Candidates will have to carry required documents and a demand draft of Rs. 15000/- in the favor of IGNOU Bhopal or IGNOU Jabalpur as per the list.

After enrolling themselves in the course, candidates will have to report by 9 AM on 20 January 2020 at the allotted study centre. No admission will be considered after 11 January 2020. Candidates can check NHM MP CHO Result 2020 by clicking on the above link.

NHM MP CHO Result 2020 Download



This is a 6-Months Certificate Course for Community Health Officer Post. After the completion of this course, candidates will be posted as Community Health Officer in different departments. This year, the national health commission had announced the vacancies for 3450 seats. For which, the online application was started on 30 October 2019 and continued till 10 November 2020.

