NHM MP Recruitment 2022: Apply for 82 Audiologist and Speech Therapists Posts @sams.co.in, Check Eligibility

NHM MP has invited online application for the 82 Audiologist and Speech Therapists Posts on its official website. Check NHM MP recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NHM MP Recruitment 2022 Job Notification : National Health Mission (NHM), Madhya Pradesh has invited application for 82 Audiologist and Speech Therapists Posts. All interested and eligible candidates can submit applications for NHM MP Recruitment 2022 Job Notification on or before 11 May 2022. The online application link for the above posts will be available from 11 April 2022 on the official website.

In a bid to apply for NHM MP Recruitment 2022 Job Notification candidates should have certain educational qualification including Social B.ed. with diploma in mental retardation/ Bachelor in Audio Speech Languages Pathology with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Notification Details for NHM MP Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Important Dates for NHM MP Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Commencement of Submission of Application: 11 April 2022

Last Date for Submission of Application: 11 May 2022

Vacancy Details for NHM MP Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Early Intervention cum Educator-44

Audiologist and Speech Therapists-38

Eligibility Criteria for NHM MP Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Early Intervention cum Educator posts: Candidates should have Special B.ed with diploma in mental retardation.

Audiologist and Speech Therapists: Candidates should have Bachelors in Audio Speech language pathology, or

B.Sc (speech and Hearing) special B.Ed (Audiology and Speech) or

Diploma in Hearing Language and Speech (DLHS), or

Diploma (Audiology and Speech) (Any other above)

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

More details in the notification below:

How to Apply for NHM MP Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts from 11 April 2022 to 11 May 2022 through the official website.