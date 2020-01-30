NHM MP Staff Nurse Final Result 2019-20 @mponline.gov.in, Download Selected Candidates List Here

NHM MP Staff Nurse Final Result 2020: National Health Mission has released the final result selection and allotment list for the post of Staff Nurse. Candidates can check the NHM MP Final Result on official website of MP Online www.mponline.gov.in.

NHM MP Staff Nurse Result PDF is also given below. Candidates can check the list of selected candidates and the allotted district through the PDF given below.

The candidates can also check the rank and scores of all shortlisted candidates in the PDF Link.

NHM MP Staff Nurse Final Result Download PDF 2019-20

How to Download NHM MP Staff Nurse Final Result 2019-20?

Go to official website of MP Online www.mponline.gov.in/portal/services/nrhm/frmhome.aspx Click on ‘Click here for information on allocation and posting in the health center of the post of contractual staff nurse’ given under ‘Notification For Recruitment in Staff Nurse 2019’ A PDF file will open Check the Roll Number/Name of Selected Candidates Download NHM MP Staff Nurse Final Result PDF for future use

NHM had notified a total of 2779 Vacancies for the post of ANM and Staff Nurse out of which 2019 vacancies are for ANM and 760 are for Staff Nurse. NHM MP Staff Nurse exam was conducted on 01 October 2019 at the various centres decided by the NHM MP. Answer Key for the same was uploaded on 05 October 2019 and the objections were invited until 07 October 2019.