NHM Punjab Recruitment 2022: Apply for 779 CHO, and Other Posts @bfuhs.ac.in

National Health Mission (NHM) Punjab is hiring 779Community Health Officer (CHO), Medical Officers (MO), Pharmacists, and Clinic Assistants. Candidates can apply @nhm.punjab.gov.in

NHM Punjab Recrutiment 2022: National Health Mission, Punjab (NHM Punjab) is looking to recruit Community Health Officer (CHO), Medical Officers (MO), Pharmacist, and Clinic Assistant. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on or before the last date on bfuhs.ac.in.

A total of 779 vacancies are available of which 350 are for Community Health Officers, 109 for Pharmacists, 109 for Clinic Assistants and 231 are for Medical Officers on nhm.punjab.gov.in.

NHM Punjab CHO Recruitment 2022

Details

Annexure

Online Application Link

NHM Punjab Pharmacist, and Clinic Assistant Recruitment 2022

Important Dates

Post Name Starting Date of Application Last Date of Application Exam Date Community Health Officer (CHO) 12 July 2022 12 July 2022 07 August 2022 Medical Officer 11 July 2022 20 July 2022 July 26, 2022 Pharmacist 11 July 2022 20 July 2022 July 24, 2022 Clinic Assistant 11 July 2022 20 July 2022 July 31, 2022

NHM Punjab Vacancy Details

Community Health Officer (CHO) - 350

Pharmacist - 109

Clinic Assistant - 109

Medical Officer (MO) - 231

Eligibility Criteria for NHM Punjab Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

CHO - B.Sc Nursing/Post Basic B.Sc Nursing with integrated Bridge Programme of Certificate in Community Health course in curriculum from a recognized Institute/University. Registered with Punjab Nursing Registration Council. or B.Sc in Nursing/Post Basic B.Sc Nursing from a recognized Institute/University with 6 months course of Certificate in Community Health from a recognized Institute/University. Registered with Punjab Nursing Registration Council. or Ayurevedic Practitioner (BAMS) from recognized University or Statutory State Board and Enrolment on State Register or Central Register of Ayurveda with 6 months course of Certificate in Community Health from a recognized Institute/University. or B.Sc in Nursing/Post Basic B.Sc Nursing from a recognized Institute/University. Registered with Punjab Nursing Registration Council. Or Ayurevedic Practitioner (BAMS) from recognized University or Statutory State Board and Enrolment on State Register or Central Register of Ayurveda.

Pharmacist - · Diploma in Pharmacy from recognized institute. · Should be registered as Pharmacist with the Punjab Pharmacy Council. · Candidates should have passed subject of Punjabi upto Matric standard.

Clinic Assistant - Should have passed the Matriculation Examination / 10+2 examination with science or its equivalent from a recognized university or institution; Should possess diploma in Multi Purpose Health worker Female from a recognized university or institution; · Should be registered as Multipurpose Health Worker Female with the Punjab Nursing Registration Council; and Candidates should have passed subject of Punjabi upto Matric standard.

MO - · MBBS from a recognized University or Institution recognized by the Medical Council of India. · Candidates should have registered with Punjab Medical Council/ Medical Council of India. · Candidates should have passed subject of Punjabi upto Matric standard.

Age Limit:

Community Health Officer (CHO) - 18 to 37 years

Medical Officer (MO) - 64 years

How to Apply for NHM Punjab Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested canidates can apply online on or before the last date.