NHPC JE Admit Card 2023 OUT: Download at nhpcindia.com

NHPC JE Admit Card 2023: NHPC Limited has released the admit card for the post of Junior Engineer (JE), Supervisor and Senior Accountant through online mode on its official website i.e. nhpcindia.com. The candidates can download NHPC Admit Card and check their exam date, time and venue of the exam.

The exam will be conducted in the states of Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Delhi, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur,

Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Ranchi.

NHPC JE Admit Card Download Here

NHPC JE Exam Pattern 2023

Medium of Exam - English

Time of Exam - 3 hours

Total Marks - 200

Subjects - Part 1 consists of 140 MCQ of the concerned discipline, Part 2 consists of 30 MCQ on General Awareness and Part 3 consists of 30 MCQ on Reasoning

SYLLABUS OF DRAFTSMAN ( Electrical & Mechanical )

SYLLABUS OF SUPERVISOR (SURVEY)

SYLLABUS OF SUPERVISOR (IT

SYLLABUS OF SENIOR ACCOUNTANT

SYLLABUS OF JUNIOR ENGINEERS (MECHANICAL)

SYLLABUS OF JUNIOR ENGINEERS (ELECTRICAL)

SYLLABUS OF JUNIOR ENGINEERS (E&C)

SYLLABUS OF JUNIOR ENGINEERS (CIVIL)

SYLLABUS OF HINDI TRANSLATOR

SYLLABUS OF DRAFTSMAN (CIVIL)

NHPC JE Marking Scheme 2023

For every correct answer to MCQ, 1 mark will be awarded. For every wrong answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted. All the descriptive types of questions will have 10 marks each without any negative marking. No marks will be awarded/deducted for un-attempted questions.

NHPC JE Admit Card Overview 2023

All the important dates regarding the exam and admit card provided below:

Name of the Organization NHPC Limited Post Name Junior Engineer, Supervisor, Senior Accountant, Hindi Translator & Draftsman Vacancies 388 Type Admit Card NHPC JE Admit Card Status 2023 OUT NHPC JE Exam Date 2023 OUT NHPC Official Website http://www.nhpcindia.com

How to Download NHPC JE Admit Card 2023 ?

Go to the official website of NHPC - nhpcindia.com Click on ‘Admit Card’ given against ‘Notification No. NH/Rectt./01/2023 regarding recruitment of Non-executives in NHPC Ltd. through Computer Based Test’ ’ Enter your ‘User ID’ and ‘Password’ and login into your account Download NHPC Jr Engineer Admit Card 2023 and take a print out of the same.

NHPC JE Qualifying Marks