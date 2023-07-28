NHPC JE Result 2023: Direct Link to Download Junior Engineer PDF on

NHPC JE Result 2023: NHPC Limited will soon release the result for the posts of Junior Engineer (JE) and others on its official website. Check the process to download NHPC JE Result 2023 here.

NHPC JE Result 2023: NHPC Limited will soon release the result for the post of Junior Engineer (JE) on its official website. The pdf of the NHPC JE Result 2023 will be uploaded by NHPC shortly on its official website and candidates who appeared in the written exam will be able to download the result from the official website of NHPC-nhpcindia.com, once it is uploaded.

It is noted that National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) has published notification for 388 various posts including Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer (Electrical), Junior Engineer (Mechanical), Supervisor (IT) and others on its official website.

NHPC JE Result 2023

NHPC conducted the written exam on July 23, 2023, across the country. A number of candidates have appeared in the written exam for these posts which was held in different centres across the country including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Delhi, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Ranchi.

All those candidates who appeared in the exam should note that now NHPC will release the JE Result 2023 soon on its official website. Along with the result, the organisation will also upload the detailed merit list, cut-off and other updates which will provide the candidates to check their scores in the exam.

The written exam was held for a total of 200 marks in three parts. Part 1 was held for 140 MCQs of the concerned discipline, whereas Part 2 consists of 30 MCQs on General Awareness and Part 3 consisted of 30 MCQs on Reasoning.

NHPC JE Result 2023: Overview

Organisation NHPC Limited Post Name Junior Engineer Number of Posts 388 Exam held on July 23, 2023 Result Status Awaited Official website nhpcindia.com

How to Download NHPC JE Result 2023?

Go to the official website of NHPC - nhpcindia.com Click on the link NHPC JE Result 2023 on the home page. You will get the pdf of the result in a new window. Download and save it for future reference.

NHPC JE Qualifying Marks

According to the short notice released, the pass marks for the category including Gen./OBC/ EWS was 40% Marks, whereas for SC/ST/PwD-35% Marks.

