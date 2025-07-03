NICL AO Apply Online 2025: Registration Ends Today for 266 Generalist & Specialist Vacancies at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in - More Details Here

NICL AO 2025 Apply Online Last Date Today: The National Insurance Company Limited has released the notification to fill the 266 posts of Administrative Officers (Scale-1). The registration process was started on 12 June, 2025 and today, 03 July,2025 is the last date to apply for this post. The posts are available for both Generalists as well as Specialists disciplines. The Prelims exam is scheduled to be held on 20th July, 2025. Candidates must register themselves before the deadline. You can visit the official website- nationalinsurance.nic.co.in.
How to Register for NICL AO 2025?
Candidates must follow the steps given below to apply for the NICL AO posts.
-
Visit the official website- nationalinsurance.nic.co.in.
-
Click on the “Recruitment” or “Careers” section.
-
Click on the “NICL AO Registration” Link and fill in the required information.
-
Now you have been registered. Login using the registered credentials and fill the application form carefully.
-
Upload all the necessary documents like photograph, signature and other documents.
-
Pay the application fee.
-
Review the application form and then submit.
NICL AO 2025 Apply Online Link
Candidates who wish to apply for the NICL AO post can follow the steps given above or they can directly access the link given below to apply online.
|
NICL AO Application Form 2025
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation