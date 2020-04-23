NIN Recruitment 2020, Walk in for Research Associate, Consultant & Computer Programmer Posts

ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) Job Notification: ICMR- National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) has invited applications for the post of Research Associate, Consultant & Computer Programmer. The eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 12 May 2020.

Important Date:

Walk-in-interview Date - 12 May 2020

Time - 9:30 AM

ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) Technical Assistant Vacancy Details

Research Associate - 1 Post

Consultant - 1 Post

Computer Programmer - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for ICMR Research Associate, Consultant & Computer Programmer Job 2020



Educational Qualification and Age Limit:

Research Associate - Ph.D. in Nutrition/ Food Science & Nutrition/ Food & Nutrition/ Home Science with specialization in Nutrition from recognized university.

Consultant - Retired Government employees with Ph.D. in Food Science and Nutrition, drawing minimum pay in the Pay Band Rs.15600-39100 & Grade Pay Rs.6600/- at the time of retirement and having at least 20 years experience in the required domain/ field.

Computer Programmer - Master's degree in Computer Application/ Information Technology/ Computer Science from a recognized Institution/ University. OR B.E/ B. Tech. in Computer Engineering/ Computer Technology/ Information Technology/ Computer Science from a recognized Institution/ University with two years of experience in relevant areas of programming or information system in government, autonomous, PSU, etc. recognized organizations

Age Limit:

Research Associate - 45 years

Consultant - 70 years

Computer Programmer - 30 years.

Salary:

Research Associate - Rs. 50,000

Consultant - Rs. 50,000

Computer Programmer - Rs. 32,000.

Official Notification PDF Download Click Here Official Website Link Click Here

How to Apply for NIN Recruitment 2020 ?

The eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 12 May 2020 January 2020 at ICMR-NIN, Hyderabad along with duly filled application form in the prescribed format (attached below) and self-attested copies certificates and original documents for verification.