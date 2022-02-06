NIPER Recruitment 2022: Apply for Technical Assistant, Accountant, Storekeeper & Other Posts @niperhyd.ac.in, Check Eligibility

NIPER has invited online application for the 20 Technical Assistant and other post on its official website. Check NIPER recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NIPER Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER) Hyderabad has invited application for the various posts including Technical Assistant, Accountant, Storekeeper & Other. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for NIPER Recruitment 2022 Job Notification Job Notification on or before 02 March 2022.

Notification Details for NIPER Recruitment 2022 Job :

Employment Notification No: NIPER-HYD/01/2021-22

Important Dates for NIPER Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 02 March 2022

Vacancy Details NIPER Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Scientist/Technical Supervisor Grade-I: 03

Scientist/Technical Supervisor Grade-II: 02

Administrative Officer:01

Technical Assistant: 01

Accountant: 02

Receptionist cum Telephone Operator: 01

Storekeeper:01

Junior Hindi Translator:01

Assistant Grade-I:01

Assistant Grade-II:03

Junior Technical Assistant:04

Eligibility Criteria NIPER Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Scientist/Technical Supervisor Grade-I: M.Sc./M.Pharm/M.V.Sc from a recognised University/Institute.

Scientist/Technical Supervisor Grade-II: M.Sc./M.Pharm/M.V.Sc from recognized University/Institute.

Administrative Officer: Bachelor’s in any discipline from recognized Institute/ University.

Technical Assistant: Bachelor’s in Computer Sciences from a recognised University/

Institute.

Accountant: B. Com from a recognised University/ Institute

Receptionist cum Telephone Operator: Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University.

Storekeeper:Bachelor’s in science/Commerce from a recognized

University/Institute.

Junior Hindi Translator:Master’s Degree of a recognized university in Hindi or English with English or Hindi as a main subject at the degree level. OR

Master’s degree from a recognized University in any subject with Hindi as medium of Examination with English as a compulsory subject at degree level. OR

Bachelor’s degree with Hindi and English as main subject either of the two as medium of Examination and other as main subject plus recognized diploma Certificate Course in translation from Hindi to English and vice Versa or two years’ experience of Translation work from Hindi to English and vice versa in Central Government Office. Including Government of India undertaking.

Assistant Grade-I:Graduation in any discipline from a recognized

University/Institute.

Assistant Grade-II:Bachelor’s in any discipline from a recognised University/Institute.

Junior Technical Assistant:Senior Secondary (10+2) with Science Subject.

Please check the notification link for details of the Desirable Qualification/Expereience for these posts.

How to Apply NIPER Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: