Niti Aayog Recruitment 2020 for 39 SRO & Other Posts, Apply @niti.gov.in

NITI Aayog Recruitment 2020: NITI Aayog has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Senior Research Officer/ Research Officer, Economic Officer, Director & Deputy Director-General. All Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 24 December 2020.

A total of 39 Vacancies will be recruited in various departments. Candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria, age limit, selection criteria before applying to any post. Candidates can refer to this recruitment notification for their reference.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 24 December 2020

NITI Aayog Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Senior Research Officer/Research Officer - 13 Posts

Economic Officer - 12 Posts

Director - 11 Posts

Deputy Director-General - 3 Posts

NITI Aayog Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Senior Research Officer/Research Officer - Masters' Degree in any discipline or MBBS or Degree in Engineering or Technology from a recognized University.

Economic Officer - Post Graduate Degree in Economics or Applied Economics or Business Economics or Econometrics from a University.

Director -Masters' Degree in any discipline or MBBS or Degree in Engineering or Technology from a recognized University or Passed in Sections A and B of the Institution Examinations of the Institute of Engineers (India) or Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Two Years).

Deputy Director-General - Masters' Degree in any discipline or MBBS or Degree in Engineering or Technology from a recognized University.

NITI Aayog Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale

Senior Research Officer: Rs. 125000/- Consolidated

Research Officer: Rs. 105000/-Consolidated

Economic Officer -Rs. 85000/-Consolidated

Director -Rs. 215900/-Consolidated

Deputy Director-General - Rs. 265000/-Consolidated

Notification 1

Notification 2

Notification 3

Notification 4

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for Niti Aayog Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 24 December 2020. Candidates are advised to read carefully the instructions before applying online. They are also required to upload self-attested supporting documents as sought in the online applications form. Candidates can refer to the provided links for their reference.