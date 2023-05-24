NLC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 85 Apprentice Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

NLC has invited online applications for the 85 Apprentice Posts on its official website. Check NLC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NLC Recruitment 2023 Notification: NLC India Limited a premier ‘NAVRATNA’ Public Sector Enterprise has invited online applications for 85 Apprentice posts on its official website. The registration process for these posts will start on May 24 and will conclude on June 09, 2023.



Under the NLC Recruitment 2023 recruitment drive, a total of 85 Apprentice posts including Fitter, Electrician, Welder, Medical Lab Technician and others will be filled. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts at– https://www.nlcindia.in/.

Candidates having certain educational qualifications including 10th/12th with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.



NLC Recruitment 2023: Advt No.

L&DC.01/2023



NLC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: May 24, 2023

Closing date of application: June 09, 2023





NLC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Fitter fresher-20

Electrician fresher-20

Welder fresher-20

Medical Lab Technician Pathology-15

Medical Lab Technician Radiology-10



NLC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Candidates should have 10th/12th with additional technical educational qualification as mentioned in the notification.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.





NLC Recruitment 2023 PDF





NLC Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

Step 1: Visit to the official website– https://www.nlcindia.in and follow the steps given.

Step 2: Click on the link on the homepage.

Step 3: Now you will have to provide the required details.

Step 4: After that, submit the application form.

Step 5: Candidates should keep the printout of the same for future reference.