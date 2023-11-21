NLC Recruitment 2023 For 295 Graduate Executive Trainee Posts: Check Eligibility, Salary & Application Process

NLC Recruitment 2023 Notification: NLC India Limited a premier ‘NAVRATNA’ Public Sector Enterprise has invited online applications for the posts of Graduate Executive Trainee (GET) on its official website. A total of 295 posts are to be filled under the recruitment drive in different disciplines including Mechanical, Electrical, Civil, Mining and Computer. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before December 21, 2023. The opening of on-line registration of applications for these posts will commence from November 22, 2023.
Under the www.nlcindia.in recruitment 2023 a total of 295 vacant seats will be filled out of which 120 are for Mechanical, 109-Electrical, 28-Civil, 17-Mining and 21 for Computer trades. You can check all the details including eligibility, salary, age limit, application process and others here.
NLC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
- Opening date of online application: November 22, 2023
- Closing date of application: December 21, 2023
- Last date for On-line Payment of fees: December 21, 2023
- Last date for On-line Submission of application/Fees: December 22, 2023
NLC Recruitment 2023: Overview
|Organization
|NLC India Limited
|Post Name
|Graduate Executive Trainee (GET)
|Vacancies
|295
|Category
|Govt Jobs
|Job Location
|All India
|Opening Date for Online Application
|November 22, 2023
|Last Date for Online Application
|December 21, 2023
|Mode of Apply
|Online
|Age Limit
|30 to 35 Yrs
|Official Website
|www.nlcindia.in
NLC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
- Mechanical-120
- Electrical-109
- Civil-28
- Computer-21
Educational Qualification For NLC Jobs 2023
Mechanical: Full Time / Part Time Bachelor degree in Mechanical Engineering/Mechanical & Production Engineering.
Civil: Full Time / Part Time Bachelor degree in Civil Engineering/Civil & Structural Engineering.
Computer: Full Time / Part Time Bachelor degree in Computer Science Engineering/Computer Engineering/Information Technology (or) Full Time/ Part Time PG Degree in Computer Applications.
Mining : Full Time / Part Time Bachelor degree in Mining Engineering.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
NLC GET Recruitment 2023: Upper Age Limit, in years(as of 01-11-2023)
- UR / EWS-30
- OBC(NCL)-33
- SC-35
- ST-35
- Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
NLC Recruitment 2023: Scale of pay and CTC
Candidates joining NLCIL as Graduate Executive Trainee (GET) will undergo training for a period of One year. During the training period, the GETs will be paid a basic pay of INR.50, 000/-
Pay Scale-INR.50,000 – 1,60,000
CTC per annum-INR.13.32 Lakhs
Selection Process For NLC Jobs 2023
Selection will be based on GATE 2023 Score (80 Marks) followed by Personal Interview (20 Marks). Applicants who have qualified the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) -2023 and meeting the eligibility criteria as mentioned the notification will be shortlisted for personal interview in the ratio 1:6 against the notified vacancies, based on the merit order of marks (out of 100) scored in (GATE) – 2023, ensuring due reservation for SC / ST / OBC(NCL) / EWS / PwBD.
NLC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How To Apply For NLC Jobs 2023?
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website - www.nlcindia.in.
- Step 2: Candidates should have a mobile number and valid & active personal email ID and keep them active till the selection process is completed.
- Step 3: Register only once, using their GATE-2023 Registration Number, Name, Email ID & Mobile Number.
- Step 4: Register their Personal data, Educational Qualification, Age, Category and other details in Online Application Portal.
- Step 5: Upload required scanned copies of documents / certificates in prescribed format to establish their eligibility.
- Step 6: Take a print out of the registration cum application form and produce it along with self-attested copies of certificates / documents, at the time of document verification.