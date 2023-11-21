NLC Recruitment 2023 For 295 Graduate Executive Trainee Posts: Check Eligibility, Salary & Application Process

NLC Recruitment 2023: NLC India Limited has invited online applications for the 295 posts of Graduate Executive Trainee (GET) on its official website. Check the notification pdf here.

NLC Recruitment 2023 Notification: NLC India Limited a premier ‘NAVRATNA’ Public Sector Enterprise has invited online applications for the posts of Graduate Executive Trainee (GET) on its official website. A total of 295 posts are to be filled under the recruitment drive in different disciplines including Mechanical, Electrical, Civil, Mining and Computer. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before December 21, 2023. The opening of on-line registration of applications for these posts will commence from November 22, 2023.



Under the www.nlcindia.in recruitment 2023 a total of 295 vacant seats will be filled out of which 120 are for Mechanical, 109-Electrical, 28-Civil, 17-Mining and 21 for Computer trades. You can check all the details including eligibility, salary, age limit, application process and others here.

NLC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: November 22, 2023

Closing date of application: December 21, 2023

Last date for On-line Payment of fees: December 21, 2023

Last date for On-line Submission of application/Fees: December 22, 2023

NLC Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organization NLC India Limited Post Name Graduate Executive Trainee (GET) Vacancies 295 Category Govt Jobs Job Location All India Opening Date for Online Application November 22, 2023 Last Date for Online Application December 21, 2023 Mode of Apply Online Age Limit 30 to 35 Yrs Official Website www.nlcindia.in





NLC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Mechanical-120

Electrical-109

Civil-28

Computer-21

Educational Qualification For NLC Jobs 2023

Mechanical: Full Time / Part Time Bachelor degree in Mechanical Engineering/Mechanical & Production Engineering.

Civil: Full Time / Part Time Bachelor degree in Civil Engineering/Civil & Structural Engineering.

Computer: Full Time / Part Time Bachelor degree in Computer Science Engineering/Computer Engineering/Information Technology (or) Full Time/ Part Time PG Degree in Computer Applications.

Mining : Full Time / Part Time Bachelor degree in Mining Engineering.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



NLC GET Recruitment 2023: Upper Age Limit, in years(as of 01-11-2023)

UR / EWS-30

OBC(NCL)-33

SC-35

ST-35

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

NLC Recruitment 2023: Scale of pay and CTC

Candidates joining NLCIL as Graduate Executive Trainee (GET) will undergo training for a period of One year. During the training period, the GETs will be paid a basic pay of INR.50, 000/-

Pay Scale-INR.50,000 – 1,60,000

CTC per annum-INR.13.32 Lakhs

Selection Process For NLC Jobs 2023

Selection will be based on GATE 2023 Score (80 Marks) followed by Personal Interview (20 Marks). Applicants who have qualified the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) -2023 and meeting the eligibility criteria as mentioned the notification will be shortlisted for personal interview in the ratio 1:6 against the notified vacancies, based on the merit order of marks (out of 100) scored in (GATE) – 2023, ensuring due reservation for SC / ST / OBC(NCL) / EWS / PwBD.



NLC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply For NLC Jobs 2023?



You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.