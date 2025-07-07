NMAT Syllabus 2025: Check Subject-Wise Important Topics, Download PDF

NMAT Syllabus 2025: The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) conducts the NMAT exam for students seeking admission to MBA/PGDM programs at SVKM's NMIMS and other top B-Schools in India. The official notification for NMAT 2025 will be released soon. Interested aspirants should thoroughly analyse the NMAT 2025 syllabus and commence their preparation at the earliest. The syllabus typically covers three subjects, i.e. Language Skills, Quantitative Skills, and Logical Reasoning. Mastering topics of all three sections is essential to improve chances of success in the exam. Typically, the entrance exam comprises 108 questions which need to be attempted within 120 minutes. Scroll down to learn more about the detailed NMAT syllabus and exam pattern based on the previous year's notification.
NMAT Syllabus 2025 Highlights
The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) releases the NMAT syllabus and exam pattern on the official website. Familiarity with the exam syllabus can make your preparation more productive and efficient. Have a look at the overview of the NMAT 2025 syllabus shared below for the candidate’s reference.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC)
|
Exam Name
|
NMAT 2025 Exam
|
Purpose
|
Admission to MBA/PGDM programs at SVKM's NMIMS and other top B-Schools
|
Number of Questions
|
108 questions
|
Exam Duration
|
120 minutes
|
Negative Marking
|
No
NMAT Exam Pattern 2025
Candidates must check the NMAT exam pattern to identify the test format, question type, number of questions, maximum marks, exam duration, and overall marking scheme. The NMAT exam consists of 108 questions with an exam duration of 120 minutes. There shall be no negative marking for wrong answers. Check the detailed NMAT 2025 exam pattern based on the previous year's notification shared below:
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Exam Duration
|
Score Range
|
Language Skills Section
|
36 questions
|
28 minutes
|
Score range 12-120
|
Quantitative Skills Section
|
36 questions
|
52 minutes
|
Score range 12-120
|
Logical Reasoning Section
|
36 questions
|
40 minutes
|
Score range 12-120
|
Total
|
108 questions
|
120 minutes
|
Score range 36-360
NMAT Syllabus 2025 PDF
Having free access to the NMAT syllabus PDF can help candidates prepare efficiently for the exam. It comprises the list of topics that can be asked in the entrance test. Get the direct link to download the NMAT 2025 syllabus PDF on this page.
NMAT Syllabus 2025 Subject-Wise Topics
The NMAT syllabus is primarily divided into three subjects, i.e. Language Skills, Quantitative Skills, and Logical Reasoning. Learning topics and subtopics across all the sections can help you solve any level of questions in the actual exam. Check the detailed NMAT 2025 syllabus shared below for reference purposes:
NMAT Syllabus for Language Skills
Language Skills evaluates a candidate’s vocabulary skills, grammar concepts and comprehension. Mentioned below are the important topics for the Language section for reference purposes:
- Reading Comprehension
- Para Forming
- Error Identification
- Prepositions
- Sentence Completion
- Analogies
NMAT Syllabus for Logical Reasoning
Logical Reasoning evaluates a candidate’s analytical aptitude and problem-solving skills. Given below are the important topics for the Logical Reasoning section for reference purposes:
- Critical Reasoning
- Analytical Puzzles
- Deductions
- Other Reasoning
NMAT Syllabus for Quantitative Skills
Quantitative Skills evaluates a candidate’s numerical aptitude and problem-solving skills. Given below are the important topics for the Quantitative Skills section for reference purposes:
- Number Properties
- Arithmetic
- Algebra and Probability
- Data Integration Caselets and Tables
- Data Integration Graphs and Charts
- Data Sufficiency
How to Cover the NMAT Syllabus 2025?
The NMAT preparation requires the right strategy, the best study materials, and consistency. Let’s discuss the tips and tricks to excel in the NMAT 2025 exam discussed below:
- Review the NMAT syllabus to identify important chapters for preparation.
- Choose the right set of books to cover the basics to advanced-level concepts.
- Solve mocks and past papers to improve speed, confidence, and accuracy.
- Create short notes for quick revision of fundamentals.
Best Books for the NMAT Syllabus 2025
Candidates must use high-quality books to prepare effectively for the NMAT 2025 exam. This will help them cover a massive syllabus and practice unlimited questions. Here is the list of the best NMAT books for adequate preparation shared below:
- Objective General English by S.P. Bakshi
- Quantitative Aptitude by RS Aggarwal
- A New Approach to Reasoning Verbal and Non-Verbal by B.S. Sijwali and Indu Sijwali
