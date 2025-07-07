NMAT Syllabus 2025: Check Subject-Wise Important Topics, Download PDF

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
NMAT Syllabus 2025: The NMAT entrance exam comprises 108 questions from  Language Skills, Quantitative Skills, and Logical Reasoning. Check the detailed NMAT syllabus and exam pattern on this page.

NMAT Syllabus 2025

NMAT Syllabus 2025: The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) conducts the NMAT exam for students seeking admission to MBA/PGDM programs at SVKM's NMIMS and other top B-Schools in India. The official notification for NMAT 2025 will be released soon. Interested aspirants should thoroughly analyse the NMAT 2025 syllabus and commence their preparation at the earliest. The syllabus typically covers three subjects, i.e. Language Skills, Quantitative Skills, and Logical Reasoning. Mastering topics of all three sections is essential to improve chances of success in the exam. Typically, the entrance exam comprises 108 questions which need to be attempted within 120 minutes. Scroll down to learn more about the detailed NMAT syllabus and exam pattern based on the previous year's notification.

NMAT Syllabus 2025 Highlights

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) releases the NMAT syllabus and exam pattern on the official website. Familiarity with the exam syllabus can make your preparation more productive and efficient. Have a look at the overview of the NMAT 2025 syllabus shared below for the candidate’s reference.

Particulars

Details

Exam Conducting Body

Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC)

Exam Name

NMAT 2025 Exam

Purpose

Admission to MBA/PGDM programs at SVKM's NMIMS and other top B-Schools

Number of Questions

108 questions

Exam Duration

120 minutes

Negative Marking

No

NMAT Exam Pattern 2025

Candidates must check the NMAT exam pattern to identify the test format, question type, number of questions, maximum marks, exam duration, and overall marking scheme. The NMAT exam consists of 108 questions with an exam duration of 120 minutes. There shall be no negative marking for wrong answers. Check the detailed NMAT 2025 exam pattern based on the previous year's notification shared below:

Subject

Number of Questions

Exam Duration

Score Range

Language Skills Section

36 questions

28 minutes

Score range 12-120

Quantitative Skills Section

36 questions

52 minutes

Score range 12-120

Logical Reasoning Section

36 questions

40 minutes

Score range 12-120

Total

108 questions

120 minutes

Score range 36-360

NMAT Syllabus 2025 PDF

Having free access to the NMAT syllabus PDF can help candidates prepare efficiently for the exam. It comprises the list of topics that can be asked in the entrance test. Get the direct link to download the NMAT 2025 syllabus PDF on this page.

NMAT Syllabus 2025 Subject-Wise Topics

The NMAT syllabus is primarily divided into three subjects, i.e. Language Skills, Quantitative Skills, and Logical Reasoning. Learning topics and subtopics across all the sections can help you solve any level of questions in the actual exam. Check the detailed NMAT 2025 syllabus shared below for reference purposes:

NMAT Syllabus for Language Skills

Language Skills evaluates a candidate’s vocabulary skills, grammar concepts and comprehension. Mentioned below are the important topics for the Language section for reference purposes:

  • Reading Comprehension
  • Para Forming
  • Error Identification
  • Prepositions
  • Sentence Completion
  • Analogies

NMAT Syllabus for Logical Reasoning

Logical Reasoning evaluates a candidate’s analytical aptitude and problem-solving skills. Given below are the important topics for the Logical Reasoning section for reference purposes:

  • Critical Reasoning
  • Analytical Puzzles
  • Deductions
  • Other Reasoning

NMAT Syllabus for Quantitative Skills

Quantitative Skills evaluates a candidate’s numerical aptitude and problem-solving skills. Given below are the important topics for the Quantitative Skills section for reference purposes:

  • Number Properties
  • Arithmetic
  • Algebra and Probability
  • Data Integration Caselets and Tables
  • Data Integration Graphs and Charts
  • Data Sufficiency

How to Cover the NMAT Syllabus 2025?

The NMAT preparation requires the right strategy, the best study materials, and consistency. Let’s discuss the tips and tricks to excel in the NMAT 2025 exam discussed below:

  • Review the NMAT syllabus to identify important chapters for preparation.
  • Choose the right set of books to cover the basics to advanced-level concepts.
  • Solve mocks and past papers to improve speed, confidence, and accuracy.
  • Create short notes for quick revision of fundamentals.

Best Books for the NMAT Syllabus 2025

Candidates must use high-quality books to prepare effectively for the NMAT 2025 exam. This will help them cover a massive syllabus and practice unlimited questions. Here is the list of the best NMAT books for adequate preparation shared below:

  • Objective General English by S.P. Bakshi
  • Quantitative Aptitude by RS Aggarwal
  • A New Approach to Reasoning Verbal and Non-Verbal by B.S. Sijwali and Indu Sijwali

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

