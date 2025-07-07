NMAT Syllabus 2025: Check Subject-Wise Important Topics, Download PDF

NMAT Syllabus 2025: The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) conducts the NMAT exam for students seeking admission to MBA/PGDM programs at SVKM's NMIMS and other top B-Schools in India. The official notification for NMAT 2025 will be released soon. Interested aspirants should thoroughly analyse the NMAT 2025 syllabus and commence their preparation at the earliest. The syllabus typically covers three subjects, i.e. Language Skills, Quantitative Skills, and Logical Reasoning. Mastering topics of all three sections is essential to improve chances of success in the exam. Typically, the entrance exam comprises 108 questions which need to be attempted within 120 minutes. Scroll down to learn more about the detailed NMAT syllabus and exam pattern based on the previous year's notification. NMAT Syllabus 2025 Highlights

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) releases the NMAT syllabus and exam pattern on the official website. Familiarity with the exam syllabus can make your preparation more productive and efficient. Have a look at the overview of the NMAT 2025 syllabus shared below for the candidate’s reference. Particulars Details Exam Conducting Body Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) Exam Name NMAT 2025 Exam Purpose Admission to MBA/PGDM programs at SVKM's NMIMS and other top B-Schools Number of Questions 108 questions Exam Duration 120 minutes Negative Marking No NMAT Exam Pattern 2025 Candidates must check the NMAT exam pattern to identify the test format, question type, number of questions, maximum marks, exam duration, and overall marking scheme. The NMAT exam consists of 108 questions with an exam duration of 120 minutes. There shall be no negative marking for wrong answers. Check the detailed NMAT 2025 exam pattern based on the previous year's notification shared below:

Subject Number of Questions Exam Duration Score Range Language Skills Section 36 questions 28 minutes Score range 12-120 Quantitative Skills Section 36 questions 52 minutes Score range 12-120 Logical Reasoning Section 36 questions 40 minutes Score range 12-120 Total 108 questions 120 minutes Score range 36-360 NMAT Syllabus 2025 PDF Having free access to the NMAT syllabus PDF can help candidates prepare efficiently for the exam. It comprises the list of topics that can be asked in the entrance test. Get the direct link to download the NMAT 2025 syllabus PDF on this page. NMAT Syllabus 2025 Subject-Wise Topics The NMAT syllabus is primarily divided into three subjects, i.e. Language Skills, Quantitative Skills, and Logical Reasoning. Learning topics and subtopics across all the sections can help you solve any level of questions in the actual exam. Check the detailed NMAT 2025 syllabus shared below for reference purposes:

NMAT Syllabus for Language Skills Language Skills evaluates a candidate’s vocabulary skills, grammar concepts and comprehension. Mentioned below are the important topics for the Language section for reference purposes: Reading Comprehension

Para Forming

Error Identification

Prepositions

Sentence Completion

Analogies NMAT Syllabus for Logical Reasoning Logical Reasoning evaluates a candidate’s analytical aptitude and problem-solving skills. Given below are the important topics for the Logical Reasoning section for reference purposes: Critical Reasoning

Analytical Puzzles

Deductions

Other Reasoning NMAT Syllabus for Quantitative Skills Quantitative Skills evaluates a candidate’s numerical aptitude and problem-solving skills. Given below are the important topics for the Quantitative Skills section for reference purposes:

Number Properties

Arithmetic

Algebra and Probability

Data Integration Caselets and Tables

Data Integration Graphs and Charts

Data Sufficiency How to Cover the NMAT Syllabus 2025? The NMAT preparation requires the right strategy, the best study materials, and consistency. Let’s discuss the tips and tricks to excel in the NMAT 2025 exam discussed below: Review the NMAT syllabus to identify important chapters for preparation.

Choose the right set of books to cover the basics to advanced-level concepts.

Solve mocks and past papers to improve speed, confidence, and accuracy.

