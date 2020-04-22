NPAT 2020 (NMIMS) - Eligibility, Exam Pattern, Preparation Strategy | Expert Speak | Abhishek Pathak

Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) University conducts NMIMS Programs After 12th (NPAT) exam for the aspiring management field candidates willing to seek admission in the BBA Program. The NPAT Exam is generally conducted in the month of May every year. NMIMS has commenced the undergraduate level program around 12 years ago to promote management education among the budding managers. Currently there are 6 campuses across India where aspirants can seek admission to the BBA program named:

- NMIMS Mumbai

- NMIMS Navi Mumbai

- NMIMS Dhule

- NMIMS Hyderabad

- NMIMS Bangalore

- NMIMS Indore

Another campus is expected to commence soon in Chandigarh. There are around 2500 seats in all the campuses for the BBA program.

NMIMS BBA Specialisations

BBA program of NMIMS University is popular as candidates can opt for specialization since the very beginning. Some of the options available with the aspirants are as under:

BBA in Branding & Advertising at NMIMS Mumbai, and

B.S. in Finance

Why BBA from NMIMS?

BBA course is quite popular and is offered by several universities across India, however, BBA from NMIMS University is sought after choice among the aspirants because of the following reasons:

Best placements – The institute has a proven track record of enabling best placement assistance post the completion of the undergraduate course. Firms from banking, marketing, consulting, e-commerce, FMCG visit the campus to hire the fresh graduates.

Industry Interaction – The University ensures that aspirants get good exposure to the corporate environment, hence several corporate/industry interactions are organized to help the learners understand job-skill requirement and the current scenario of the job market.

Best Student exchange program across the World – Student exchange program is quite prevalent among the NMIMS graduates. The program is aimed to let the aspirants know how to break cultural barriers to grow in the global job market.

NPAT BBA Eligibility Criteria

Candidates willing to apply for the exam must have Mathematics as a subject in 10+2 standard.

Candidate must also possess 60% overall percentage in 12 th standard in any field.

standard in any field. To apply for the NPAT exam, maximum age limit is 25 years.

NPAT BBA Exam Pattern

To appear for the NPAT exam, understanding of the exam pattern is essential. Here are some highlights of the NPAT exam that you must keep in mind to prepare well for the upcoming exam:

NPAT exam comprise of 3 sections namely Section 1: English - 40 Questions, Section 2: Math - 40 Questions, and Section 3: Logical Reasoning - 40 Questions

Overall there are 120 questions in the NPAT exam and candidates will get 100 minutes to solve MCQ based questions.

As far as the marking scheme is concerned, there is NO negative marking in the exam.

NPAT BBA Exam Preparation Tips

To crack NPAT exam, our expert has shared a few tried and tested tips that will help you score a high percentile in the exam. Read these tips carefully and try to apply them in the NPAT mock test first to ensure that you appear for the NPAT exam on the D-Day with full confidence.

As per the expert advice, try start solving NPAT Exam from Math section. Apply the below mentioned strategy to solve Math Section

- Allocate 45 Minutes to Math Section

- Select the right question in first 3 Minutes

- Identify the questions not to be attempt

- Try to attempt 30 to 33 Question from 40 Questions

- Make the strategy to solve the 30 to 33 Questions in 42 Minutes

Second comes Logical Reasoning Section which you must attempt after completing Mathematics Section. Logical Reasoning Section comprise of 40 Questions, out of which there will be 3 caselets. Questions from Age relaxation and Verbal Reasoning can be expected in the NPAT Exam. Try to attempt 28 to 31 Questions in LR Section with 80-85% Accuracy. Attempt this section using the below mentioned strategy:-

- Allocate 35 Minutes to attempt 40 Question

- Identify the 7-8 questions in first 2-3 Minutes which you are not going to attempt

- Adopt ABC Strategy

- A: Easy Questions (Which you want to attempt Immediately)

- B: Slightly Different (Which you have kept for later)

- C: Leaving ( Which you are not attempting)

- At the end of 35 Minutes you should have completed 29-32 Questions

- Mark the answers in remaining time as there is no negative marking

To solve English Section, which you should attempt at the end, the following strategy will come handy to score a high percentile in the exam. Like other sections, there are 40 Questions in English section also.

With 20 Minutes left for the English section, invest 1-2 minutes in selecting questions.

- Select first 30 questions which are easier

- Attempt these 30 questions in 12 minutes

- From remaining 10 questions, 4-5 Questions will be moderately difficult

- Solve these questions in 5 Minutes

- Attempt remaining question as there is NO negative marking

NPAT Exam Good Score

If you have attempted attempt of 78-80 Questions (With an accuracy of 80-85%), you can expect a good rank in NPAT exam.

For more information on BBA colleges, programs, specialisations, entrance exams, subscribe with us. Follow us on Facebook, and YouTube for latest updates.