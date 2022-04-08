Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

North Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for JTA (Jr Technical Associate Posts) @rrcpryj

North Central Railway is hiring Junior Technical Associates (JTAs). Check Online Application Form, Notification, Vacancy and Other Details.

Created On: Apr 8, 2022 21:15 IST
North Central Railway Recruitment 2022: North Central Railways (NCR) has issued a notice for engagement of Junior Technical Associate (JTA) on a Contract basis under Civil Engineering departments in the Construction organization.

Candidates seeking to apply for NCR JTA Recruitment 2022 should possess a Diploma or Degree in Engineering.

Preference will be given to GATE-qualified candidates with GATE scores (i.e. between the year 2016 and 2021), then B.Tech Candidates without GATE score and then Diploma Candidates.

RRC NCR JTA Notification Download

RRC NCR JTA Online Application Link

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of NCR JTA Online Application - 08 April 2022
  • Last Date of NCR JTA Online Application - 18 April 2022

North Central Railway JTA 2022 Vacancy Details

Jr.TechnicalAssistant (Civil) - 8 Posts

  • GEN -  8
  • OBC - 5
  • SC - 3
  • ST - 2
  • EWS - 2

North Central Railway JTA Salary:

  • ‘Z’ Class - Rs. 25000
  • ‘Y’ Class - Rs. 27000
  • ‘X’ Class - Rs. 30000

North Central Railway JTA 2022 Eligibilty Criteria:

Educational Qualification

Three years Diploma in Civil Engineering or B.Sc in Civil Engineering of three years duration. OR A combination of any sub stream of basic streams of Civil Engineering from a recognized University/ Institute. OR Four years Bachelor’s Degree in Civil engineering or a combination of any sub stream of Basis streams of civil Engineering from a recognized University / Institution.

1The minimum qualifying marks to be obtained by the candidates in the prescribed educational qualification is 60% (55% for OBC-NCL (Non Creamy Layer and 50 % for SC/ST).

Age Limit:

18 to 33 years

How to Apply for North Central Railway JTA Recruitment 2022 ?

  1. Go to the official website www.rrcpryj.org
  2. Click on ‘Junior Technical Associates NCR/HQ/CONSTRUCTION/01/2022’
  3. Click on ‘New Registration’ and submit your details

Application Fee:

Rs. 100/-

FAQ

What is JTA Salary ?

Rs. 25000 to 30000/-

Who can apply for Railways JTA Posts ?

Civil engineers with Diploma or Degree.

What is NCR JTA Registration Last Date ?

18 April 2022
Job Summary
Notification Date8 Apr, 2022
Last Date of Submission18 Apr, 2022
CityAllahabad
StateUttar Pradesh
CountryIndia
Organization North Central Railway
Education Qual Diploma Holder
Functional Other Funtional Area
