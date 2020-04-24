Northern Coalfield Limited (NCL) Recruitment 2020, Application Invited for 50 Paramedical Posts

Northern Coalfield Limited (NCL) Recruitment 2020: Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) has invited applications for the recruitment of Retired Staff Nurse and Retired Lab Technician on temporary bass for COVID - 19 (Coronavirus) to assist the functioning and operation of isolation and quarantine ward maintained across the premises of NCL. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 27 April 2020.

Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) Paramedical Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 27 April 2020

Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) Paramedical Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Retired Staff Nurse – 45 Posts

Retired Lab Technician - 5 Posts

Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) Paramedical Salary:

Retired Staff Nurse – Rs. 35000

Retired Lab Technician - Rs. 32500

How to apply for Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) Paramedical Recruitment 2020

Interested retired candidates can apply for posts in the prescribed format and send the dully filled and scanned copy of through email at rectt.ncl@coalindia.in on or before 27 April 2020.

Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) Paramedical Recruitment Notification PDF

NCL is headquartered in Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh. The company operates through its 10 highly mechanized opencast. The company having abandoned resource of power grade coal, supplies more than 90% of its produced coal to the nearby pithead thermal power plants including India’s largest thermal power station NTPC Vindhyachal Super Thermal Power Project.

