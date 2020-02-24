Northern Coalfields Limited Recruitment 2020: 307 Vacancies for Operator Trainee Posts, 10th pass can apply

Northern Coalfields Limited Recruitment 2020: Northern Coalfields Limited is seeking a job opportunity for the candidates holding 10th qualification. The Northern Coalfields Limited is hiring candidates for the post of Dragline Operator (Trainee), Dozer Operator (Trainee), Grader Operator (Trainee), Dumper Operator (Trainee), Shovel Operator (Trainee), Pay Loader Operator (Trainee), Crane Operator (Trainee) and Drill Operator (Trainee) for its well equipped 10 highly mechanized open cast mines situated in Singrauli District of Madhya Pradesh and Sonebhadra District of Uttar Pradesh.

The online application for NCL Operator Trainee Recruitment 2020 will start from 16 March to 30 March 2020. The candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria, experience, selection criteria and other essential details in this article before applying to the post.

Important Dates

Start date of Online registration and form submission: 16 March 2020

Closing date for online registration and form submission: 30 March 2020

Northern Coalfields Limited Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Dragline Operator (Trainee) – 9 Posts

Dozer Operator (Trainee) – 48 Posts

Grader Operator (Trainee) – 11 Posts

Dumper Operator (Trainee) – 167 Posts

Shovel Operator (Trainee) – 28 Posts

Pay Loader Operator (Trainee) – 6 Posts

Crane Operator (Trainee) – 21 Posts

Drill Operator (Trainee) – 17 Posts

Northern Coalfields Limited Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Dragline Operator (Trainee) – The candidate must be 10th passed from a recognized Board and holding ITI in Diesel Mechanic/ Motor Mechanic/ Fitter Trade(s) with Valid NCVT/ SCVT Trade certificate(s) and a Valid HMV License issued from any RTA/ RTO of Indian State(s).

Dozer Operator (Trainee), Grader Operator (Trainee), Dumper Operator (Trainee), Shovel Operator (Trainee), Pay Loader Operator (Trainee),

Crane Operator (Trainee) – Candidate must be Matriculate /SSC/ High School or equivalent passed from any recognized Board of Secondary /

Higher Secondary Education of Indian State(s) and holding a Valid HMV License issued from any RTA/ RTO of Indian State(s) along with Endorsement for Tractor Driving.

Drill Operator (Trainee) – Matriculate /SSC/ High School or equivalent passed from any recognized Board of Secondary / Higher Secondary Education of Indian State(s).

Download Official Notification PDF Here



Online Application Link – to active soon

Official Website



How to apply for Northern Coalfields Limited Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply for Northern Coalfields Limited Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 30 March 2020.