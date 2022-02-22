NPCIL Admit Card 2022 Update: Exam From 13 March, Details Here

NPCIL Admit Card 2022: Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has released the exam dates along with dates Document Verification and Personal Interview for the post of Stipendiary Trainee/Scientific Assistant (ST/SA) and Scientific Assistant. As per the notice, NPCIL has planned to conduct the online examination on 13 March 2022, 27 March 2022, 17 April 2022 and 24 April 2022. NPCIL Admit Card 2022 shall also be expected soon on the official website on npcilcareers.co.in. Candidates are advised to keep track of this page for the latest updates.
NPCIL Important Date
|Name of the Post
|Exam Date
|DV and PI Date
|
Category-I Stipendiary Trainee/Scientific Assistant (ST/SA) - Instrumentation Engineering
Scientific Assistant/B Electrical, Instrumentation/Electronics
|13 March 2022
|14 March 2022
|Scientific Assistant/B Mechanical
|27 March 2022
|28 March 2022
|Category-I Stipendiary Trainee/Scientific Assistant (ST/SA) - B.Sc. (Chemistry)
|24 April 2022
|25 March 2022
Candidates are advised to login and check the application status under APPLY menu regularly for further details.
NPCIL Exam Pattern
The examination will comprise 100 multiple choice questions (Choice of four answers) in the following proportion:
|Subject
|No of Questions
|Time
|English
|10
|2 hour
|General Awareness
|10
|Quantitative Aptitude
|10
|Respective discipline Civil OR Mechanical OR Electrical OR Instrumentation OR Electronics OR Industrial Safety/Physics OR Chemistry
|70
1 mark will be awarded for each correct answer
1/4th marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer
NPCIL Qualifying Marks
- General/EWSs Candidates - 40% mark
- SC/ST/OBC/PwBD - 30% marks
Those who qualify in the written exam will be for interview roun.