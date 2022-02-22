JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

NPCIL Admit Card 2022 Update: Exam From 13 March, Details Here

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has released the exam dates along with dates Document Verification and Personal Interview  for the post of Stipendiary Trainee/Scientific Assistant (ST/SA) and Scientific Assistant. Admit Card Soon.

Created On: Feb 22, 2022 18:23 IST
NPCIL Admit Card 2022
NPCIL Admit Card 2022

NPCIL Admit Card 2022: Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has released the exam dates along with dates Document Verification and Personal Interview for the post of Stipendiary Trainee/Scientific Assistant (ST/SA) and Scientific Assistant. As per the notice, NPCIL has planned to conduct the online examination on 13 March 2022, 27 March 2022, 17 April 2022 and 24 April 2022. NPCIL Admit Card 2022 shall also be expected soon on the official website on npcilcareers.co.in. Candidates are advised to keep track of this page for the latest updates.

NPCIL Important Date

Name of the Post Exam Date DV and PI Date

Category-I Stipendiary Trainee/Scientific Assistant (ST/SA) - Instrumentation Engineering

Scientific Assistant/B Electrical, Instrumentation/Electronics

 13 March 2022 14 March 2022
Scientific Assistant/B Mechanical  27 March 2022 28 March 2022
 Category-I Stipendiary Trainee/Scientific Assistant (ST/SA) - B.Sc. (Chemistry) 24 April 2022 25 March 2022
     

NPCIL Login Link

NPCIL Exam Notice

Candidates are advised to login and check the application status under APPLY menu regularly for further details.

NPCIL Exam Pattern

The examination will comprise 100 multiple choice questions (Choice of four answers) in the following proportion:

Subject No of Questions Time
English 10 2 hour
General Awareness 10
Quantitative Aptitude 10
Respective discipline Civil OR Mechanical OR Electrical OR Instrumentation OR Electronics OR Industrial Safety/Physics OR Chemistry  70

1 mark will be awarded for each correct answer

1/4th marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer

NPCIL Qualifying Marks

  • General/EWSs Candidates - 40% mark
  • SC/ST/OBC/PwBD -  30% marks

Those who qualify in the written exam will be for interview roun.

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

4 + 7 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.