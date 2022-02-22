NPCIL Admit Card 2022 Update: Exam From 13 March, Details Here

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has released the exam dates along with dates Document Verification and Personal Interview for the post of Stipendiary Trainee/Scientific Assistant (ST/SA) and Scientific Assistant. Admit Card Soon.

NPCIL Admit Card 2022: Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has released the exam dates along with dates Document Verification and Personal Interview for the post of Stipendiary Trainee/Scientific Assistant (ST/SA) and Scientific Assistant. As per the notice, NPCIL has planned to conduct the online examination on 13 March 2022, 27 March 2022, 17 April 2022 and 24 April 2022. NPCIL Admit Card 2022 shall also be expected soon on the official website on npcilcareers.co.in. Candidates are advised to keep track of this page for the latest updates.

NPCIL Important Date

Name of the Post Exam Date DV and PI Date Category-I Stipendiary Trainee/Scientific Assistant (ST/SA) - Instrumentation Engineering Scientific Assistant/B Electrical, Instrumentation/Electronics 13 March 2022 14 March 2022 Scientific Assistant/B Mechanical 27 March 2022 28 March 2022 Category-I Stipendiary Trainee/Scientific Assistant (ST/SA) - B.Sc. (Chemistry) 24 April 2022 25 March 2022

NPCIL Login Link

NPCIL Exam Notice

Candidates are advised to login and check the application status under APPLY menu regularly for further details.

NPCIL Exam Pattern

The examination will comprise 100 multiple choice questions (Choice of four answers) in the following proportion:

Subject No of Questions Time English 10 2 hour General Awareness 10 Quantitative Aptitude 10 Respective discipline Civil OR Mechanical OR Electrical OR Instrumentation OR Electronics OR Industrial Safety/Physics OR Chemistry 70

1 mark will be awarded for each correct answer

1/4th marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer

NPCIL Qualifying Marks

General/EWSs Candidates - 40% mark

SC/ST/OBC/PwBD - 30% marks

Those who qualify in the written exam will be for interview roun.