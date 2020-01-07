NPCIL Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 80 Trade Apprentice Posts @ npcilcareers.co.in

NPCIL Recruitment 2020: Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) invited applications for the recruitment of Trade Apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961 and Apprenticeship Rules, 1992. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through official on or before 21 January 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date for Online Application Submission - 21 January 2020

NPCIL Vacancy Details

Trade Apprentice – 50 Posts

Fitter – 10 Posts

Turner – 5 Posts

Electrician – 8 Posts

Welder – 8 Posts

Electronics – 3 Posts

Instrumentation Mechanic – 5 Posts

Refrigeration and AC Mechanic – 5 Posts

Carpenter – 6 Posts

Plumber – 6 Posts

Wireman – 7 Posts

Diesel Mechanic – 3 Posts

Machinist – 5 Posts

Painter – 1 Post

Mason - 1 Post

Information and Communication Technology system Maint – 7 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for NPCIL Trade Apprentice Jobs

Fitter – ITI in Fitter Trade

Turner – ITI in Turner Trade

Electrician – ITI in Electrician Trade

Welder – ITI in Welder Trade

Electronics – ITI in Electronics Trade

Instrumentation Mechanic – ITI in Instru. Mechanic Trade

Refrigeration and AC Mechanic – ITI in Refrigeration and AC Mechanic Trade

Carpenter – ITI in Carpenter Trade

Plumber – ITI in Plumber Trade

Wireman – ITI in Wireman Trade

Diesel Mechanic – ITI in Diesel Mechanic Trade

Machinist – ITI in Machinist Trade

Painter – ITI in Painter Trade

Mason - ITI in Mason Trade

Information and Communication Technology system Maint – ITI in Information and Communication Technology System Maint.

Age Limit:

16 years to 24 Years

How to Apply for the NPCIL Trade Apprentice Jobs 2020

The eligible candidates can apply online through www.npcilcareers.co.in from 27 December 2019 to 21 January 2020.

NPCIL Trade Apprentice Notification

NPCIL Online Application Link