NPCIL Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 80 Trade Apprentice Posts @ npcilcareers.co.in

NPCIL Recruitment 2020: Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) invited applications for the recruitment of Trade Apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961 and Apprenticeship Rules, 1992. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through official on or before 21 January 2020.
Important Dates
Last Date for Online Application Submission - 21 January 2020
NPCIL Vacancy Details
Trade Apprentice – 50 Posts
- Fitter – 10 Posts
- Turner – 5 Posts
- Electrician – 8 Posts
- Welder – 8 Posts
- Electronics – 3 Posts
- Instrumentation Mechanic – 5 Posts
- Refrigeration and AC Mechanic – 5 Posts
- Carpenter – 6 Posts
- Plumber – 6 Posts
- Wireman – 7 Posts
- Diesel Mechanic – 3 Posts
- Machinist – 5 Posts
- Painter – 1 Post
- Mason - 1 Post
- Information and Communication Technology system Maint – 7 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for NPCIL Trade Apprentice Jobs
- Fitter – ITI in Fitter Trade
- Turner – ITI in Turner Trade
- Electrician – ITI in Electrician Trade
- Welder – ITI in Welder Trade
- Electronics – ITI in Electronics Trade
- Instrumentation Mechanic – ITI in Instru. Mechanic Trade
- Refrigeration and AC Mechanic – ITI in Refrigeration and AC Mechanic Trade
- Carpenter – ITI in Carpenter Trade
- Plumber – ITI in Plumber Trade
- Wireman – ITI in Wireman Trade
- Diesel Mechanic – ITI in Diesel Mechanic Trade
- Machinist – ITI in Machinist Trade
- Painter – ITI in Painter Trade
- Mason - ITI in Mason Trade
- Information and Communication Technology system Maint – ITI in Information and Communication Technology System Maint.
Age Limit:
16 years to 24 Years
How to Apply for the NPCIL Trade Apprentice Jobs 2020
The eligible candidates can apply online through www.npcilcareers.co.in from 27 December 2019 to 21 January 2020.
NPCIL Trade Apprentice Notification