NPCIL Recruitment 2021 for 50 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online @npcilcareers.co.in

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has published a recruitment for the post of Apprentice. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for NPCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 on official website from 16 June to 07 July 2021.

NPCIL Recruitment 2021: Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has published a recruitment for the post of Apprentice. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for NPCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 on official website on npcilcareers.co.in on or before 07 July 2021.

NPCIL Apprentice Notification Download

NPCIL Apprentice Registration

NPCIL Online Application Link

Notification Details

Advertisement Number - NAPS/ITI APPRENTICE/2021/01

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 16 June 2021 from 10 AM

Last Date for Online Application Submission - 07 July 2021 till 4 PM

Last Date for Print-Out of Online Submission - 21 July 2021

NPCIL Apprentice Vacancy Details

Fitter - 20

Electrician - 13

Electronics - 12

Machinist - 05

NPCIL Apprentice Stipend

Rs. 7700/-

Eligibility Criteria for NPCIL Apprentice

Educational Qualification:

ITI Pass Certificate in respective Trade

Selection Criteria for NPCIL Apprentice Posts

Shortlisting of candidates will be done based on the percentage obtained by the candidate in respective ITI trade .

How to Apply for NPCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 ?