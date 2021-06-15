Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

NPCIL Recruitment 2021 for 50 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online @npcilcareers.co.in

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has published a recruitment for the post of Apprentice. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for NPCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 on official website from 16 June to 07 July 2021.

Created On: Jun 15, 2021 19:49 IST
NPCIL Recruitment 2021: Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has published a recruitment for the post of Apprentice. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for NPCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 on official website on npcilcareers.co.in on or before 07 July 2021.

NPCIL Apprentice Notification Download

NPCIL Apprentice Registration

NPCIL Online Application Link

Notification Details

Advertisement Number - NAPS/ITI APPRENTICE/2021/01

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Online Application - 16 June 2021 from 10 AM
  • Last Date for Online Application Submission - 07 July 2021 till 4 PM
  • Last Date for Print-Out of Online Submission - 21 July 2021

NPCIL Apprentice Vacancy Details

Fitter - 20

Electrician - 13

Electronics - 12

Machinist - 05

NPCIL Apprentice Stipend

Rs. 7700/-

Eligibility Criteria for NPCIL Apprentice

Educational Qualification:

ITI Pass Certificate in respective Trade

Selection Criteria for NPCIL Apprentice Posts

Shortlisting of candidates will be done based on the percentage obtained by the candidate in respective ITI trade .

How to Apply for NPCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 ?

  1. First, the candidate has to register himself/herself at the web portal of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship https://www.apprenticeship.gov.in”.
  2. Candidates meeting the prescribed eligibility criteria for a post may submit the application form available at the NPCIL website “www.npcilcareers.co.in”. Before applying, the candidate shall ensure his/her eligibility for apprentice training
  3. Printout of online application (affixing original photo & candidate signature on the application ) along with all the supporting documents should reach at the following address on or before 21 July 2021 by 17:00 Hrs:-

Job Summary
Last Date of SubmissionJul 7, 2021
CityBulandshahar
StateUttar Pradesh
CountryIndia
Organization Other Organizations
Education Qual Other Qualifications
Functional Other Funtional Area
