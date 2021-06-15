NPCIL Recruitment 2021 for 50 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online @npcilcareers.co.in

NPCIL Recruitment 2021: Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has published a recruitment for the post of Apprentice. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for NPCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 on official website on npcilcareers.co.in on or before 07 July 2021.
NPCIL Apprentice Notification Download
Notification Details
Advertisement Number - NAPS/ITI APPRENTICE/2021/01
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 16 June 2021 from 10 AM
- Last Date for Online Application Submission - 07 July 2021 till 4 PM
- Last Date for Print-Out of Online Submission - 21 July 2021
NPCIL Apprentice Vacancy Details
Fitter - 20
Electrician - 13
Electronics - 12
Machinist - 05
NPCIL Apprentice Stipend
Rs. 7700/-
Eligibility Criteria for NPCIL Apprentice
Educational Qualification:
ITI Pass Certificate in respective Trade
Selection Criteria for NPCIL Apprentice Posts
Shortlisting of candidates will be done based on the percentage obtained by the candidate in respective ITI trade .
How to Apply for NPCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 ?
- First, the candidate has to register himself/herself at the web portal of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship https://www.apprenticeship.gov.in”.
- Candidates meeting the prescribed eligibility criteria for a post may submit the application form available at the NPCIL website “www.npcilcareers.co.in”. Before applying, the candidate shall ensure his/her eligibility for apprentice training
- Printout of online application (affixing original photo & candidate signature on the application ) along with all the supporting documents should reach at the following address on or before 21 July 2021 by 17:00 Hrs:-