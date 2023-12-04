NTA CUREC Recruitment 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the notification for NTA CUREC Recruitment 2023 on its official website. The registration process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is December 21. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website at curec.ntaonline.in.

IGNOU and MGCU, Patna aims to fill a total of 150 vacancies through this recruitment drive. Eligible candidates will be shortlisted for different posts like JAT, Stenographer, Librarian, Lab Assistant etc.

To be eligible, candidates must have cleared class 12th or equivalent with a minimum of 50 per cent marks, in aggregate, from any recognised board. Also, they must fall within the prescribed age limit. Read below to know the eligibility criteria, steps to apply and other important details pertaining to NTA CUREC Recruitment 2023.

The officials announced a total of 150 vacancies for both IGNOU and MGCU. Out of these, 102 are to be filled in IGNOU and 48 in MGCU.

CUREC 2023 Eligibility Criteria

As per the official notification, the age eligibility criterion for NTA CUREU Recruitment 2023 is a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 27 years of age. Also, they have secured 50% marks in class 12th.

NTA CUREC Age Relaxation Category Age Relaxation OBC 5 years EWS 3 years OBC 10 years PWBD 13 years PWBD + OBC(NCL) 15 years PWBD + SC/ST 15 years Ex-Servicemen and Commissioned Officers including ECO/SSCOs Period of Military service plus 03 years

How to Apply for CUREC 2023 Recruitment

Here’s a step-by-step process to apply online for NTA CUREC Recruitment 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA CUREC at curec.ntaonline.in.

Step 2: Click on the apply online link provided on the homepage.

Step 3: Register yourself by providing details like your name, parent’s name, email address, date of birth, educational qualification, email ID etc.

Step 4: Log in to your account and fill out the application form.

Step 5: Pay the application fee and review the form carefully before submitting it.

Step 6: If there are any errors, rectify them and submit your application form.

Step 7: Download the NTA CUREC 2023 application form for future reference.