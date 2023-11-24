PGCIL Recruitment 2023 Apply for 203 Junior Technician Trainee Posts; Direct Link Here

PGCIL Recruitment 2023 Notification has been released for 203 Junior Technician Trainee posts. The registration process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is December 12.

Check out all the details pertaining to PGCIL Recruitment 2023.

POWERGRID Corporation of India Limited has started the online registration process for PGCIL Recruitment 2023. Candidates can apply for PGCIL Junior Technician Trainee Recruitment through the official website at powergrid.in. Going by the official notification, the application process commenced on November 22 and will conclude on December 12. The CBT exam is expected to be held in January 2024. However, the official announcement is still awaited. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 203 Junior Technician Trainee posts.

PGCIL Recruitment 2023

POWERGRID, a Maharatna Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Power issued the notification for the recruitment of 203 Junior Technician Trainees on its official website. Candidates meeting the required eligibility criteria must submit their application forms by December 12 as no forms shall be accepted after the due date. Refer to the official notification provided below to get all details on PGCIL Recruitment 2023.

PGCIL Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Important Dates

Notification release date: November 22

Apply online begins on: November 22 (05:00 PM)

Last date to apply online: December 12

Last date for payment of application fee: December 12

PGCIL Junior Technician Trainee Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

Aspirants must have cleared Matriculation with ITI in Electrician Trade from a recognized University/Institute. Also, they must not exceed the upper age of 27 years to apply online for PGCIL Junior Technician Trainee Recruitment 2023.

Also, read:

PGCIL Junior Technician Trainee Vacancy 2023

The officials announced a total of 203 vacancies for the Junior Technician Trainee position. Check the category-wise vacancies bifurcated below:

How to Apply for PGCIL Recruitment 2023?

Step 1: Navigate to the official website of PGCIL Limited at www.powergrid.in.

Step 2: Go to the career section and then to Regional Openings.

Step 3: Click on the link that reads, ‘Recruitment of Junior Technician Trainee (Electrician)’.

Step 4: Enter your basic information and contact details to generate registration number and password.

Step 5: Upload the scanned documents.

Step 6: Pay the application fee via online mode.

Step 7: Submit the PGCIL Junior Technician Trainee after cross-checking the details you have entered and take a printout for future reference.

PGCIL Recruitment 2023 Application Fee

Candidates wishing to appear for the PGCIL Junior Technician Trainee exam need to pay an application fee to submit their forms successfully. The application fee is Rs. 200 for all categories. SC/ST/PWD candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.