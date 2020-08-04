NTA JEE Main Maths Syllabus (PDF) 2020 - 2021: Check latest JEE Main Maths Syllabus 2020-2021 by NTA. The new JEE Main Syllabus has been published in the official information bulletin of JEE Main. Students preparing for engineering entrance exams like JEE Main are advised to learn the latest syllabus and plan their studies accordingly. Link to download the JEE Main Maths Syllabus is given at the end of this article.
Best Books for JEE Main & JEE Advanced Preparation: Recommended by Toppers & Professors (Also Useful for WBJEE & Other State Level Exams)
JEE Main Maths Syllabus: 2020 - 2021
|
UNIT 1: SETS, RELATIONS AND FUNCTIONS
|
- Sets and their representation
- Union, intersection and complement of sets and their algebraic properties
- Power set
- Relation, Types of relations, equivalence relations
- Functions: one-one, into and onto functions
- Composition of functions
|
UNIT 2: COMPLEX NUMBERS AND QUADRATIC EQUATIONS
|
- Complex numbers as ordered pairs of reals
- Representation of complex numbers in the form a+ib and their representation in a plane
- Argand diagram
- Algebra of complex numbers
- Modulus and argument (or amplitude) of a complex number
- Square root of a complex number
- Triangle inequality
- Quadratic equations in real and complex number system and their solutions
- Relation between roots and coefficients
- Nature of roots
- Formation of quadratic equations with given roots
|
UNIT 3: MATRICES AND DETERMINANTS
|
- Matrices
- Algebra of matrices
- Types of matrices
- Determinants and matrices of order two and three
- Properties of determinants
- Evaluation of determinants
- Area of triangles using determinants
- Adjoint and evaluation of inverse of a square matrix using determinants and elementary transformations
- Test of consistency and solution of simultaneous linear equations in two or three variables using determinants and matrices
|
UNIT 4: PERMUTATIONS AND COMBINATIONS:
|
- Fundamental principle of counting
- Permutation as an arrangement and combination as selection
- Meaning of P (n,r) and C(n,r), simple applications.
|
UNIT 5: MATHEMATICAL INDUCTION
|
- Principle of Mathematical Induction and its simple applications.
|
UNIT 6: BINOMIAL THEOREM AND ITS SIMPLE APPLICATIONS
|
- Binomial theorem for a positive integral index
- General term and middle term
- Properties of Binomial coefficients and simple applications
|
UNIT 7: SEQUENCES AND SERIES
|
- Arithmetic and Geometric progressions - Insertion of arithmetic, geometric means between two given numbers
- Relation between A.M. and G.M.
- Sum upto n terms of special series: Sn1. S n2. Sn3
- Arithmetico-Geometric progression.
|
UNIT 8: LIMIT, CONTINUITY AND DIFFERENTIABILITY
|
- Real - valued functions
- Algebra of functions, polynomials, rational, trigonometric, logarithmic and exponential functions, inverse functions
- Graphs of simple functions
- Limits, continuity and differentiability. - Differentiation of the sum, difference, product and quotient of two functions - Differentiation of trigonometric, inverse trigonometric, logarithmic, exponential, composite and implicit functions
- Derivatives of order upto two
- Rolle's and Lagrange's Mean Value Theorems - Applications of derivatives: Rate of change of quantities, monotonic - increasing and decreasing functions, Maxima and minima of functions of one variable, tangents and normals
|
UNIT 9: INTEGRAL CALCULUS
|
- Integral as an anti-derivative
- Fundamental integrals involving algebraic, trigonometric, exponential and logarithmic functions
- Integration by substitution, by parts and by partial fractions
- Integration using trigonometric identities - Evaluation of simple integrals of the type
Integral as limit of a sum
- Fundamental Theorem of Calculus
- Properties of definite integrals
- Evaluation of definite integrals, determining areas of the regions bounded by simple curves in standard form
|
UNIT 10: DIFFERENTIAL EQUATIONS
|
- Ordinary differential equations, their order and degree
- Formation of differential equations
- Solution of differential equations by the method of separation of variables
- Solution of homogeneous and linear differential equations of the type:
(dy/dx) + p(x) y = q(x)
|
UNIT 11: CO-ORDINATE GEOMETRY
|
- Cartesian system of rectangular co-ordinates in a plane
- Distance formula
- Section formula
- Locus and its equation
- Translation of axes
- Slope of a line, parallel and perpendicular lines
- Intercepts of a line on the coordinate axes
|
UNIT 12: THREE DIMENSIONAL GEOMETRY:
|
- Coordinates of a point in space
- Distance between two points
- Section formula
- Direction ratios and direction cosines
- Angle between two intersecting lines
- Skew lines
- The shortest distance between them and its equation
- Equations of a line and a plane in different forms
- Intersection of a line and a plane
- Coplanar lines
|
UNIT 13: VECTOR ALGEBRA
|
- Vectors and scalars
- Addition of vectors
- Components of a vector in two dimensions and three dimensional space
- Scalar and vector products
- Scalar and vector triple product
|
UNIT 14: STATISTICS AND PROBABILITY
|
- Measures of Dispersion: Calculation of mean, median, mode of grouped and ungrouped data - - Calculation of standard deviation
- Variance and mean deviation for grouped and ungrouped data
- Probability: Probability of an event
- Addition and multiplication theorems of probability
- Baye’s theorem
- Probability distribution of a random variate - Bernoulli trials and Binomial distribution
|
UNIT 15:TRIGONOMETRY
|
- Trigonometric identities and equations
- Trigonometric functions
- Inverse trigonometric functions and their properties
- Heights and Distances
|
UNIT 16:MATHEMATICAL REASONING
|
- Statements
- Logical operations and, or, implies, implied by, if and only if
- Understanding of tautology, contradiction, converse and contrapositive