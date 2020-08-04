NTA JEE Main Maths Syllabus (PDF): 2020 - 2021

- Complex numbers as ordered pairs of reals

- Representation of complex numbers in the form a+ib and their representation in a plane

- Argand diagram

- Algebra of complex numbers

- Modulus and argument (or amplitude) of a complex number

- Square root of a complex number

- Triangle inequality

- Quadratic equations in real and complex number system and their solutions

- Relation between roots and coefficients

- Nature of roots

- Formation of quadratic equations with given roots