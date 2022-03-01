NTPC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 97 Medical Officer and Other Posts @careers.ntpc.co.in, Check Eligibility

NTPC has invited online application for the Medical Officer and other post on its official website. Check NTPC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NTPC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC Limited) has released the recruitment notification for 97 posts including GDMO, Medical Specialist and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for NTPC Recruitment 2022 on or before 16 March 2022.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including MS/DNB or MBBS with PG Diploma in concerned discipline as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

All interested and eligible candidates can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Important Dates for NTPC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 16 March 2022

Vacancy Details for NTPC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

GDMO-60

Paediatrician-09

Orthopaedics-05

Ophthalmologist-02

Radiologist-05

O&G-03

Pathologist-05

ENT-02

Eligibility Criteria for NTPC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

GDMO -MBBS

-MBBS Paediatrician -MD/DNB in Pediatrics or MBBS with PG Diploma in Child Health

-MD/DNB in Pediatrics or MBBS with PG Diploma in Child Health Orthopaedics- MS/DNB or MBBS with PG Diploma in Orthopaedics

MS/DNB or MBBS with PG Diploma in Orthopaedics Ophthalmologist -MS/DNB or MBBS with PG Diploma in Ophalmology

-MS/DNB or MBBS with PG Diploma in Ophalmology Radiologist -MD/DNB or MBBS with PG Diploma in Radiology.

-MD/DNB or MBBS with PG Diploma in Radiology. O&G- MD/DNB or MBBS with PG Diploma in O&G.

MD/DNB or MBBS with PG Diploma in O&G. Pathologist -MD/DNB or MBBS with PG Diploma in Pathology.

-MD/DNB or MBBS with PG Diploma in Pathology. ENT-MD/MS/DNB or MBBS with PG Diploma in ENT.



How to Apply for NTPC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for NTPC Recruitment 2022 with official website on or before 16 March 2022.