NTPC Recruitment 2022 for 20 Assistant Officer Post at ntpc.co.in, Check Eligibility

NTPC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC Limited) has issued a short notification in the Employment News (20-26 August) 2022 for recruitment to the 20 Assistant Officer Post. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these post on or before 26 August 2022.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Engineering Degree in Mechanical/Electrical/Production with others eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

Notification Details NTPC Recruitment 2022 Job :

Advt No. 20/22

Important Dates NTPC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 26 August 2022

Vacancy Details NTPC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Assistant Officer (Safety)-20

Eligibility Criteria NTPC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Engineering Degree in Mechanical/Electrical/Production/ with at least 60% marks from a recognized University/Institution with a full time Diploma in Industrial Safety from Regional Labor Institute/Institution recognized under the Factories/Act/Rules or Engineering Degree in Industrial Safety/Fire and Safety with at least 60 % marks from a University/Institution recognized under the Factories Act/Rules.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the post.

Age Limit for NTPC Recruitment 2022 Job

Upper Age Limit: 30 Years

Pay Scale for NTPC Recruitment 2022 Job

IDA (Rs.30,000-120000)



NTPC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: PDF





How to Apply NTPC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online with the official website careers.ntpc.co.in/www.ntpc.co.in on or before 28 Aug 2022.