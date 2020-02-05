NVS PGT 2020 Result out @navodaya.gov.in, Check List of Shortlisted candidates here

NVS PGT 2020 Result: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the result for the post of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) today.i.e.5 February 2020. Candidates appeared in the NVS PGT Teacher 2020 Exam can check their result on the official website of NVS.i.e.navodaya.gov.in.

NVS PGT 2020 Exam was held on 17 September 2019 and 19 September 2019. The online objections for the posts were invited from 24 September to 28 September 2019 for all subjects except mathematics. The objections for NVS PGT Maths 2020 objections were invited from 7 to 11 October 2019.

Now, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has released the result of all candidates appeared in NVS PGT 2020 on its website. Candidates are required to visit the official website and download their result for future reference.

Check How and Where to Download NVS PGT 2020 Result?

Visit the official website.

Click on NVS PGT 2020 Result flashing on the homepage.

The NVS result will be displayed in the form of PDF.

Candidates can download NVS PGT 2020 Result and save for future reference.

Download NVS PGT 2020 Result

This exam was held to recruit 2370 vacancies for the post of PGT for (Biology, Chemistry, Commerce, Economics, English, Geography, Hindi, History, Mathematics, Physics, Computer Science) subjects. Candidates will be shortlisted for the post of PGT on the basis of their performance in written test and interview.

Highlights: