NVS TGT Interview Date 2020 Postponed, Check Official PDF @navodaya.gov.in

NVS TGT Interview Date 2020: Navodaya Vidyalaya Sangathan (NVS) has postponed the interview schedule for the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) for Hindi, English, Maths, Science & Social Studies subjects. In view of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Outbreak in the country, the interview which was scheduled on 19 March 2020 and onwards at NNLI, NVS HQ Noida (G B Nagar), NLI Goa (Goa), NLI Sub campus Chandigarh (UT) and NLI Hyderabad (Telangana) has been postponed.

As per the NVS official notice, “In view of instructions of Central / State Government regarding undertaking preventive measure to stop spreading of Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19), the interview for the post of TGTs (all subjects) scheduled on 19.03.2020 and onwards at NNLI, NVS HQ Noida (G B Nagar), NLI Goa (Goa), NLI Sub campus Chandigarh (UT) and NLI Hyderabad (Telangana) is hereby, deferred till further orders”

NVS TGT Interview new dates will be uploaded on NVS website www.navodaya.gov.in. Candidates shall also be intimated regarding conduct of interviews on their registered e-mail ID in due course. Therefore, the candidates concerned are requested to regularly visit the referred website and their email for NVS TGT latest updates.

NVS TGT Interview Postponed Official Notice