NVS Result 2023 Out For Various TGT Posts: Download Selection List PDF Here

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has announced the result for the various Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) posts on its official website- navodaya.gov.in. Download pdf here.

NVS TGT Result 2023 Download: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has announced the result for the various Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) posts on its official website. All those candidates who have appeared in the selection process round for TGT posts for the subjects including TGT Hindi, TGT English, TGT Maths, TGT Science & TGT Social Studies) under Special Recruitment Drive can download the result available on the official website of NVS- navodaya.gov.in.

The NVS TGT Result 2023 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

Selection for these posts has been done on the basis of performance of candidates in computer based test and interview.

It is noted that earlier NVS had released a detailed recruitment drive for the recruitment to the posts of TGTs under Special Recruitment Drive 2022-23 for JNVs located in the States of North Eastern Region. Notification for the major recruitment drive was published in the Employment News dated 9-15 July, 2022 on direct basis.

Now NVS has uploaded the pdf of the detailed result for the posts of Trained Graduate Teachers for the subjects including Hindi, English, Maths, Science & Social Studies on the official website. Candidates who have appeared in the written exam/interview round for these posts can download the pdf of the select list from the official website after following the steps given below.

Process to Download NVS TGT Result 2023



Step 1: Visit the website of the NVS - navodaya.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link 'Select List for the posts of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT Hindi, TGT English, TGT Maths, TGT Science & TGT Social Studies) under Special Recruitment Drive 2022-23 for JNVs located in the States of North Eastern Region' available on the home page.

Step 3: You will get the pdf of the desired result in a new window.

Step 4: Download and check your credentials like registration number, roll number, name etc it.