Odisha Jail Warder Admit Card 2022: Download CBRE Prison Call Letter

Odisha Jail Warder Admit Card 2022: The Odisha Prisons Recruitment Board, Directorate of Prisons and Correctional Service has activated the link of the admit card for Computer Based Recruitment Examination for the post of Jail Warder from the official website i.e. opbrecruitment.in. Candidates can download Odisha Jail Warder Admit Card by clicking on the link below. The board has also provided the rejection list of the applicants whose application is not accepted. Therefore, the candidates who have applied for Odisha Jail Warder Recruitment 2022 can download the rejection through the official website.

Odisha Jail Warder Exam Pattern 2022



The candidates will be given Multiple-Choice Questions on General English, Odia language, and General Studies including Computer knowledge. Each correct answer will carry 1 mark. There will be a negative marking at 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. No marks will be awarded or deducted if any question is left un-attempted.

How to Download Odisha Jail Warder Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the website of the board - opbrecruitment.in

Click on the admit card link ‘Admit Card’

Enter your ‘Mobile’ and ‘Password’

Now, click on ‘Login’ Button

Download Odisha Prison Admit Card

The candidates can check all the details related to the exam such as date, time and venue on their call letter. The candidates are advised to download their Admit cards and take a printout thereof. The admit card shall also carry the scanned photograph and scanned signature of the candidate.