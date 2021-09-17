Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2021 for 244 Vacancies, Apply Online @odishapolice.gov.in

Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Odisha Police has released the advertisement for recruitment to the post of Constable (Communication). Interested candidates can apply online on or before 4 October 2021. A total of 244 Vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process in Odisha Police Signals Service. The online process for the above posts has already been started at odishapolice.gov.in.

The computer-based recruitment exam is tentatively scheduled from 15 November to 20 November 2021. The candidates can check the educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 13 September 2021

Last date and time of online application submission: 04 October 2021

Last date and time of online Payment: 04 October 2021

Date of Computer Based Recruitment Examination (Tentative): 15 November 2021 to 20 November 2021

Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

The category-wise break-up of the total number of posts to be filled up by this recruitment is as follows:

Constable (Communication): 244 Posts

Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

To be eligible for the post, the candidate must have passed +2 Examinations or equivalent Examination in science with (1) Physics (2) Chemistry and (3) Mathematics or Electronics or Statistics or Computer Science or Information Technology conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha or by any other recognised Board or Council; or passed the 3 years Diploma course in Engineering subjects approved/offered by State Council for Technical Education &Vocational Training, Odisha (Annexure F) or by All India Council for Technical Education/ University Grant Commission.

Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 23 years

Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The Selection Board, Constable Communication, Odisha Police will hold an open competitive examination for recruitment of Constable (Communication) in Odisha Police. Following the Physical Efficiency Test, a common Merit List shall be prepared to base on the sum total of marks secured by the candidate in the Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) and weightage marks in NCC certificate

Direct Link to Download Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 4 October 2021. The online application link can be accessed by clicking on the above link.