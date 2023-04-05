Odisha Police Constable Result 2023 OUT at opssb.nic.in: Download PET/PST Selection List, Cut Off

Odisha Police Constable Result 2023 has been released by the Selection Board of Odisha Police (SSB Odisha). Candidates can download OPSSB PET/PST Selection List PDF Here.

Odisha Police Constable Result 2023: State Selection Board of Odisha Police (SSB Odisha) has activated the link to check the Odisha Police PET Result on the official website. Candidates who appeared in Odisha Police Exam on 23 March 2023 can download the result by visiting the website of the Odisha SSB (opssb.nic.in).

According to the official website, “Odisha Police Constable Result 2023 “Results for the post of Constables (Civil)-2022 has been uploaded. Please click on the name of the district to view results in the Exam Notification Panel.”

Odisha Police Constable District-Wise Selection List

Odisha Police Cut-Off Marks

Candidates can check the cut-off marks of all the districts in the PDF link given below:

Odisha Police Constable Cut-Off Marks Download

Steps to Download OPSSB Result 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the board -opssb.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on 'Click here to view Notice regarding publication of Written Exam results for the post of Constables (Civil)-2022'

Step 3: Click on the district name to view roll numbers of successful candidates given under the' Exam Notification' Column.

Step 4: Download Odisha Police Final Result PDF

Step 5: Check the details of the successful candidates

Step 6: Take the printout of the result

The written exam for the Constable Civil Posts was held on February, 26 2023. The board announced the result of the written exam on March 17, 2023. A total of 4790 vacancies are available for Constables in the Odisha Police.