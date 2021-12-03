OFDC Field Assistant Answer Key 2021 Released: Download @odishafdc.com

Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC) has released the QP Representation Link with Question Paper and correct Answer Keys of the computer-based test for Field Assistant Grade 3 Posts

OFDC Field Assistant Answer Key 2021: Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC) has released the QP Representation Link with Question Paper and correct Answer Keys of the computer-based test for Field Assistant Grade 3 Posts,on O3 December 2021. The candidates who have attended the exam on 28 November 2021 can download OFDC Answer Key from the official website - odishafdc.com.

OFDC Field Assistant Answer Key Link is provided below in this article as well.The candidates may go through the answer keys and submit representation, if any, on or before 04 December 2021 by 6 PM. No rep-resentation will be entertained thereafter.

OFDC Field Assistant Answer Key Download Link 2021

How to Download OFDC Field Assistant Answer Key 2021 ?