OFS Fireman Admit Card 2023 OUT at ofs.onlineregistrationforms.com: Download Link Here

Odisha Directorate of Fire and Emergency Services released the admit card for the Odisha Fireman & Fireman Driver Exam 2023 on ofs.onlineregistrationforms.com. Candidates appearing in the exam on 27 No can check the direct download link Below.

OFS Fireman Admit Card 2023 OUT: The admit card for the exam scheduled for the post of Fireman and Fireman Driver is released on the official website on 14 November 2023. Candidates who have applied for Odisha Fireman Recruitment can download their admit card from ofs.onlineregistrationforms.com. The exam is scheduled by the Odisha Directorate of Fire and Emergency Services Cuttack on 27 November 2023.

The admit card can be accessed through the login portal of the exam. The candidates are required to log in using their Email ID or Phone Number or Candidate ID and Password. The official website reads, 'Fireman/ Fireman Driver Examination 2023 – Admission Certificate is available for download w.e.f.-14.11.2023'.

The candidates can check the all exam instructions & details on their admit cards. Other details related to the exam are given in the table below.

Name of the Exam Body Odisha Directorate of Fire and Emergency Services Cuttack Exam Name Odisha Fireman & Fireman Driver Exam 2023 Number of Vacancies 941 Exam Date 27th November 2023 Admit Card Date 14th November 2023 Exam Mode Offline Official Website odishafshgscd.gov.in

How to Download Odisha Fireman Admit Card 2023 Online?

Go to the official website i.e. odishafshgscd.gov.in.

Click on 'APPLICATION PORTAL FIREMAN/ FIREMAN DRIVER 2023'

Now, a new page will open there on your screen.

Enter your login details

Finally, your admit card will appear on your screen

Take a printout for further use.

The exam will be held in two shifts i.e. from 10 am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 4 pm. There will be 100 MCQs for 1 mark each. Those who qualify for the written exam will be called for physical test and document verification. The skill test will be held for the post of Fireman Driver only.