Essay on Dussehra in English for School Students - 10 Lines, 150, 200, 500 and 1000 Words

Essay on Dusshera in English - Dusshera, also known as Vijayadashami, is one of the most significant festivals in India, celebrated with immense devotion and enthusiasm. It marks the victory of good over evil, symbolised by Lord Rama’s triumph over the demon king Ravana. For students, learning about the meaning and traditions of Dusshera not only deepens cultural understanding but also inspires moral values like courage, truth, and righteousness. In this article, we present multiple formats of an essay on Dusshera in English - including 10 lines, 150, 200, 500, and 1000 words, to help students of all classes with their school assignments, competitions, or general knowledge. Dussehra Essay in English (10 Lines) Dussehra is a famous Hindu festival celebrated all over India.



It is also called Vijayadashami.



The festival marks the victory of good over evil.



It celebrates Lord Rama’s victory over the demon king Ravana.



People burn effigies of Ravana, Meghnath, and Kumbhkaran on this day.



Dussehra comes after the nine days of Navratri.



Ramleela, a play based on the Ramayana, is performed during this time.



People wear new clothes and enjoy sweets and festive food.



The festival teaches us to follow truth and righteousness.



Dussehra is a time of joy, celebration, and devotion.



Essay on Dusshera in English (150 words) Dusshera, also known as Vijayadashami, is a major Hindu festival celebrated across India. It marks the victory of good over evil. On this day, Lord Rama defeated the demon king Ravana, symbolizing the triumph of truth and righteousness. Dussehra also celebrates the victory of Goddess Durga over the buffalo demon Mahishasura. The festival usually falls in the months of September or October, after the nine days of Navratri. People celebrate Dusshera by watching Ramleela (a play based on the Ramayana), burning effigies of Ravana, and praying for strength and wisdom. In many parts of India, fairs and processions are held, and people wear new clothes and enjoy festive foods. Dusshera teaches us to always follow the path of truth and goodness. It reminds us that no matter how strong evil may seem, it will always be defeated by good in the end.

Essay on Dussehra in English (300 Words) Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is a major Hindu festival celebrated with great joy and devotion across India. It marks the victory of good over evil and usually falls in the months of September or October, on the tenth day of the Hindu month of Ashwin. The festival also signifies the end of the nine-day Navratri celebration. Dussehra has two main stories behind its celebration. In North India, it is celebrated to honor Lord Rama’s victory over the demon king Ravana. According to the epic Ramayana, Ravana had kidnapped Lord Rama’s wife, Sita. Rama fought a fierce battle and defeated Ravana on the tenth day, symbolizing the victory of truth and righteousness. In many parts of India, especially in the East and South, Dussehra is also associated with Goddess Durga’s victory over the demon Mahishasura. The day represents the power of good and the strength of the divine feminine.

People celebrate Dussehra in different ways. In North India, Ramleela performances are held, and huge effigies of Ravana, Meghnath, and Kumbhkaran are burned with fireworks. In West Bengal and nearby states, it marks the end of Durga Puja, where idols of Goddess Durga are immersed in rivers. In South India, people celebrate Ayudha Puja by worshipping tools, books, and instruments. Dussehra is also considered an auspicious time to start new work, buy property, or begin education. The festival brings families together, spreads happiness, and reminds us of the importance of good values. In conclusion, Dussehra teaches us that truth always wins over lies, and good always triumphs over evil. It inspires us to live with honesty, courage, and respect for righteousness. Essay on Dussehra in English (500 Words)

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is one of the most important and widely celebrated festivals in India. It marks the victory of good over evil and is observed with great joy and enthusiasm by people of all ages. The festival falls on the tenth day of the Hindu lunar month of Ashwin, which usually comes in September or October. Dussehra also signifies the end of the nine-day festival of Navratri and is followed by the festival of Diwali after twenty days. The significance of Dussehra is rooted in two main mythological stories. In northern India, the festival is associated with the victory of Lord Rama over the demon king Ravana. According to the epic Ramayana, Ravana had kidnapped Rama’s wife, Sita. To rescue her, Lord Rama fought a fierce battle and finally defeated Ravana on the tenth day. Hence, Dussehra symbolizes the triumph of truth and dharma (righteousness) over evil and injustice.

In eastern and southern parts of India, Dussehra is also connected to the story of Goddess Durga. It is believed that on this day, Durga defeated the powerful demon Mahishasura after a battle that lasted nine nights and ten days. This is why the festival is also a celebration of feminine power and courage. Dussehra is celebrated in different ways across various regions of India. In North India, grand stage performances of the Ramayana, called Ramleela, are organized in towns and cities. These plays narrate the life of Lord Rama and his battle against Ravana. On the final day, huge effigies of Ravana, Meghnath, and Kumbhkaran are burned, symbolizing the destruction of evil. These events attract large crowds and are often accompanied by fireworks. In West Bengal and other eastern states, the festival marks the end of Durga Puja. Beautiful idols of Goddess Durga are immersed in rivers and lakes with great devotion and music. In South India, people celebrate the day by arranging dolls (Bommai Golu) and worshipping tools, books, and instruments in a ritual known as Ayudha Puja.