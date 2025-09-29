10 Easy Dussehra Drawing Ideas for Class 1 to 8 Kids; Check Here for Images

Asia Cup Winners List 2025
By Aayesha Sharma
Sep 29, 2025, 16:38 IST

Dussehra is a festival that celebrates the victory of good over evil. Drawing Dussehra-themed pictures is a fun way for children to express creativity and learn about the festival. This article provides 10 easy and colorful Dussehra drawing ideas with images, suitable for students from Class 1 to 8, making it perfect for school projects or home activities.

Dussehra is one of the most exciting and colorful festivals celebrated in India. It marks the victory of good over evil and is full of joy, lights, and decorations. Many children love to celebrate Dussehra by making drawings of Ravana, Lord Rama, and other festival symbols. 

Drawing is a fun way for students to show their creativity and learn more about this special festival. Whether it is for school projects, art competitions, or just for fun at home, Dussehra drawings are always enjoyable to make. In this article, students will find 10 easy Dussehra drawing ideas with images that are simple, beautiful, and perfect for kids from Class 1 to 8.

10 Easy Dussehra Drawing for Kids for Class 1 to 8 with Images

Dussehra Drawing for Students: Image 1

1

Dussehra Drawing for Students: Image 2

2

Dussehra Drawing for Students: Image 3

3

Dussehra Drawing for Students: Image 4

4th

Dussehra Drawing for Students: Image 5

5

Dussehra Drawing for Students: Image 6

6

Dussehra Drawing for Students: Image 7

7

Dussehra Drawing for Students: Image 8

9

Dussehra Drawing for Students: Image 9

9

Dussehra Drawing for Students: Image 10

10

Dussehra drawings are a wonderful way for children to celebrate the festival while enhancing their creativity and artistic skills. These simple and colorful ideas make it easy for students of all ages to participate. By practicing these drawings, students can enjoy the festive spirit and create memorable art for school projects or home activities.

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

