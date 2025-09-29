10 Easy Dussehra Drawing Ideas for Class 1 to 8 Kids; Check Here for Images

Dussehra is one of the most exciting and colorful festivals celebrated in India. It marks the victory of good over evil and is full of joy, lights, and decorations. Many children love to celebrate Dussehra by making drawings of Ravana, Lord Rama, and other festival symbols.

Drawing is a fun way for students to show their creativity and learn more about this special festival. Whether it is for school projects, art competitions, or just for fun at home, Dussehra drawings are always enjoyable to make. In this article, students will find 10 easy Dussehra drawing ideas with images that are simple, beautiful, and perfect for kids from Class 1 to 8.

10 Easy Dussehra Drawing for Kids for Class 1 to 8 with Images

Dussehra Drawing for Students: Image 1

Dussehra Drawing for Students: Image 2

Dussehra Drawing for Students: Image 3