Chhattisgarh School Holiday List in October 2025 - Check Dusshera, Diwali School Breaks Here

Chhattisgarh School holiday in October - In October, schools in Chhattisgarh will observe holidays for the Dussehra and Diwali festivals. These significant cultural events, celebrated across India, are a time for joyous festivities and family reunions. The state education department will pre-announce the precise dates for these holidays, enabling students, parents, and school staff to make necessary arrangements. These breaks allow students to participate in traditional rituals, spend time with family, and join in community celebrations for these auspicious events. For complete list of school holidays in Chhattisgarh in October check the article below.

Chhattisgarh Dussehra Diwali Avkash 2025

The Chhattisgarh School Education Department has released a school holiday calendar for 2025-26, much to children's delight. They have been given ample holidays for Dussehra and Diwali. The calendar details all school holidays in the state during the upcoming festive months. October is a major festival month in India, with Puja holidays and Diwali falling this year.