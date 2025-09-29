Chhattisgarh School Holiday List in October 2025 - Check Dusshera, Diwali School Breaks Here

Chhattisgarh School holiday in October - In October, schools in Chhattisgarh will observe holidays for the Dussehra and Diwali festivals. These significant cultural events, celebrated across India, are a time for joyous festivities and family reunions. The state education department will pre-announce the precise dates for these holidays, enabling students, parents, and school staff to make necessary arrangements. These breaks allow students to participate in traditional rituals, spend time with family, and join in community celebrations for these auspicious events. For complete list of school holidays in Chhattisgarh in October check the article below.
Chhattisgarh Dussehra Diwali Avkash 2025
The Chhattisgarh School Education Department has released a school holiday calendar for 2025-26, much to children's delight. They have been given ample holidays for Dussehra and Diwali. The calendar details all school holidays in the state during the upcoming festive months. October is a major festival month in India, with Puja holidays and Diwali falling this year.
Major festivals like Dussehra, Diwali, and Chhath Puja fall in October in Chhattisgarh. This year, Dussehra falls on October 2, 2025. Consequently, schools will be closed for six days, from September 29 to October 4. These holidays fall on Sundays, meaning the holidays will be eight days, not six. This year, Diwali falls on October 20, 2025. Diwali holidays in schools will be for a total of five days from October 20 to October 25, while October 26 is a Sunday, therefore students will have altogether 6 days holiday for Diwali.
Chhattisgarh School Holiday in October 2025
As per the academic calendar released by the State govt. of Chhattisgarh, students can expect a long Dusshera and Diwali holiday for festibe celebration. Check the table below for complete details.
|
Date
|
Event
|
29 September - October 4, 2025
|
Dusshera Holiday
|
2nd October 2025
|
Gandhi Jayanti
|
20th October - 25th October, 2025
|
Diwali
Our goal is to ensure that students, parents, and educators in Chhattisgarh are completely up-to-date on all school holidays, whether scheduled or unexpected. This helps with efficient planning and communication. For the most recent information on school holidays in Chhattisgarh , please check back often.
