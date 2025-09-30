Uttarakhand School Holidays in October 2025: Check Full List of Closed Dates and Festival Breaks

Uttarakhand School Holidays in October 2025: In Uttarakhand, October is a lovely time of year when the monsoon ends and the main holiday season starts. National gazetted vacations and the lengthy Dasara/Deepavali festival break are the main factors influencing school holidays. This should be viewed as a preliminary outline by parents and students. It's crucial to consult the official circulars published by the Uttarakhand School Education Department or the district/school administration in your area for confirmed closure dates.
Uttarakhand School Holidays in October 2025
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday / Occasion
|
October 2, 2025
|
Thursday
|
Gandhi Jayanti (National Holiday)
|
October 3, 2025
|
Friday
|
Maha Navami (During Dasara/Dussehra)
|
October 4, 2025
|
Saturday
|
Vijayadashami/Dussehra
|
October 7, 2025
|
Tuesday
|
Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti (Public Holiday)
|
October 20, 2025 – October 25, 2025
|
Monday – Saturday
|
Deepavali/Diwali Vacation Period
|
October 20, 2025
|
Monday
|
Deepavali/Diwali (within the break)
|
October 25, 2025
|
Saturday
|
Bhai Dooj / Chitragupt Jayanti (within the break)
|
Key Holiday Details
-
In observance of Gandhi Jayanti, a national holiday honoring Mahatma Gandhi's birth, all schools will be closed on October 2.
-
Dasara/Dussehra: Schools will probably close on October 3rd and 4th, the main festival days, Maha Navami and Vijayadashami, even though the longer vacation often occurs during Diwali.
-
Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti: Several North Indian governments have proclaimed October 7th, the anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki's birth, an official holiday, usually involving the closure of schools. Schools, colleges, banks, and government offices in Uttar Pradesh, for example, are closed on October 7th.
-
Vacation for Deepavali (Diwali): This is the longest October holiday. Schools typically announce a five- to seven-day break to accommodate major holidays like Bhai Dooj, Govardhan Puja, Diwali, and Dhanteras. The dates of the vacation are tentatively slated for October 20–25.
