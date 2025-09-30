Uttarakhand School Holidays in October 2025: Check Full List of Closed Dates and Festival Breaks

Uttarakhand School Holidays in October 2025: In Uttarakhand, October is a lovely time of year when the monsoon ends and the main holiday season starts. National gazetted vacations and the lengthy Dasara/Deepavali festival break are the main factors influencing school holidays. This should be viewed as a preliminary outline by parents and students. It's crucial to consult the official circulars published by the Uttarakhand School Education Department or the district/school administration in your area for confirmed closure dates.

Uttarakhand School Holidays in October 2025