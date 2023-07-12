Oil India Admit Card 2023 OUT at oil-india.com: Download Link Here

Oil India Admit Card 2023 has been released at oil-india.com. Check Direct Link to download Oil India Workperson Admit Card in this article.

Oil India Admit Card 2023 OUT: Oil India released the admit card for Workpersons Posts, in various categories including Grade III, V and VI, on its official website. Candidates can download Oil India Admit Card from the official website of Oil India. The direct link to download Oil India Workpersons Admit Card is given below:

Oil India Admit Card Download 2023

The candidates are required to use their username and password to download the admit card. The candidates are advised to download the admit card much before the exam date and carry the hard copy of the same at the exam centre. The candidates can check their exam date and time on the admit card.

Oil India Admit Card Download Link

Oil India Exam Details 2023

The Computer Based Test (CBT) will consist of 100 questions on English Language & General Knowledge/Awareness with some questions on Reasoning, Arithmetic/Numerical & Mental Ability and relevant technical knowledge in the course curriculum depending on the trade. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours. There will be no negative marking.

1 mark will be given to each correct answer as follow:





Subjects Percentage of Marks English Language & General Knowledge/Awareness and

Questions on Oil India Limited. 20% Reasoning, Arithmetic/Numerical & Mental Ability 20% Domain or Relevant Technical Knowledge:

Questions will be based on the qualification prescribed for the

post and commensurate with the level of the post 60% Total 100%

How to Download Oil India Admit Card 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the Oil India - oil-india.com

Step 2: Click on ‘Download Admit Card’ given against ‘Download Admit card for various posts (Advertisement no. HRAQ/REC-WP-B/2023-66 DATED 28/03/2023)’

Step 3: Provide user name and password

Step 4: Click on ‘Download Admit Card’

Step 5: Take the print out of the admit card

Shortlisted candidates in the exam will be called for Document Verification and Medical exam. Finally, selected candidates will be posted in the production and exploration areas of Asam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Details Mentioned on Oil India Admit Card 2023

The following details will be mentioned in the admit card:

Name

Date of Birth

Roll number

Registration number

Exam Centre

Date and time of the exam

Reporting Time

Time Duration of Exam

Candidate's Photo

Important Instruction

Oil India Recruitment is being done for filling up 187 vacancies.