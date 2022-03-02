JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2022: Apply for 55 Warden & Chemical Assistant Posts, Salary 19,500 Rs

Oil India Limited has invited applications for the recruitment of the  28 Warden & Chemical Assistant Posts on a contractual basis. 

Created On: Mar 2, 2022 11:02 IST
Oil India Limited Recruitment 2022
Oil India Limited Recruitment 2022

Oil India Limited  Recruitment 2022: Oil India Limited has invited applications for the recruitment of the  28 Warden & Chemical Assistant Posts on a contractual basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 15 March 2022. Candidates who possess Diploma, B.Sc (Relevant Disciplines) are eligible to apply for these posts. You will be paid 19,500.00 only per month based on attendance including paid leave, holiday, if any. You can get notification related details such as eligibility criteria, age limit and others.

Oil India Limited Notification Details:
Advt. No.-HRAQ/CONT-WP-B/22-23 dated 23/02/2022
Oil India Limited Notification 2022 Important Dates:
Date and Time of Registration for Contractual Warden (Female) Posts-08 March 2022 (7:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M.) 
Date and Time of Registration for Contractual Chemical Assistant Posts- 15 March 2022 (7:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M.) 

Oil India Limited Notification Vacancy Details:
Contractual Warden (Female)- 3 Posts
Contractual Chemical Assistant- 25 Posts

Oil India Limited Notification Jobs Eligibility Criteria:
Educational Qualification:
Contractual Warden (Female)-Candidates should have a B.Sc. degree in Home Science or Diploma in Housekeeping/Catering.
Contractual Chemical Assistant- Passed B.Sc. with Chemistry as one of the subjects from Government
recognized University. Must have minimum 01 (one) year post qualification work experience in chemical activities-fields/lab in Upstream Oil & Gas Industry.

Oil India Limited Online Application Link

How to apply for Oil Indian Limited Recruitment 2022:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 15 March 2022. 

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash

Related Categories

Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

1 + 7 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.