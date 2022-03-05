Oil India Recruitment 2022 for Grade C and Grade B Posts: Apply Online @oil-india.com

Oil India Recruitment 2022 Notification has been announced for Grade C and Grade B Posts. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Oil India Recruitment 2022: Oil India Limited is hiring candidates for recruitment to the post of Manager, Superintending

Engineer, Superintending Medical Officer, Senior Security Officer, Senior Officer and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 15 March 2022 up to 23.59 PM. Candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, qualification, experience, selection criteria and others.

Important Dates:

Opening of OIL website for online submission of application: 21 February 2022

Last date for submission of online application in OIL: 15 March 2022

Oil India Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Manager (ERP-HR) - 1 Post

Superintending Engineer (Environment) - 2 Posts

Senior Officer (Instrumentation) - 6 Posts

Superintending Medical Officer (Radiology) - 1 Post

Superintending Medical Officer (Paediatrics)- 1 Post

Senior Medical Officer- 1 Post

Senior Security Officer - 1 Post

Senior Officer (Civil) - 2 Posts

Senior Officer (Electrical) - 8 Posts

Senior Officer (Mechanical) - 20 Posts

Senior Officer (Public Affairs) - 4 Posts

Senior Accounts Officer / Senior Internal Auditor - 5 Posts

Senior Officer (HR) - 3 Posts

Oil India Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Manager (ERP-HR) - Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in any discipline of minimum 04 years duration with

minimum 65% marks.

minimum 65% marks. Superintending Engineer (Environment) - Bachelor’s degree in Environmental Engineering of minimum 4 years duration with minimum 65% marks OR Bachelor’s degree in any branch of Engineering of minimum 4 years duration with Master’s degree in Environmental Engineering of minimum 2 years duration with minimum 60% marks OR Master’s degree in Environmental Science of minimum 2 years duration with minimum 60% marks

Senior Officer (Instrumentation) -Bachelor’s Degree of minimum 4 years duration in Instrumentation Engineering with minimum 65% marks.

Superintending Medical Officer (Radiology) - MD (Radio Diagnosis) from a reputed Medical College/University recognized by Medical Council of India with working knowledge of computer tomography and/or MRI and should be familiar with the use of computers

Superintending Medical Officer (Paediatrics)- MD (Paediatrics) / DNB (Paediatrics) from a reputed Medical College/University recognized by Medical Council of India/ DNB (Paediatrics) conducted by National Board of

Examinations.

Examinations. Senior Medical Officer- MBBS from a reputed Medical College/ University recognized by Medical Council of India with minimum 02 years post qualification experience

Senior Security Officer -Graduate of minimum 3 years duration in any discipline from a University.

Senior Officer (Civil) - Bachelor’s Degree of minimum 4 years duration in Civil Engineering with minimum 65% marks.

Senior Officer (Electrical) - Bachelor’s Degree of minimum 4 years duration in Electrical Engineering with

minimum 65% marks.

minimum 65% marks. Senior Officer (Mechanical) -Bachelor’s Degree of minimum 4 years duration in Mechanical Engineering with

minimum 65% marks.

minimum 65% marks. Senior Officer (Public Affairs) - Post Graduate Degree in Mass Communication / Public Relations / Social Work /

Rural Management of minimum 2 years duration with minimum 60% marks.

Rural Management of minimum 2 years duration with minimum 60% marks. Senior Accounts Officer / Senior Internal Auditor - Associate Member of ICAI/ICMAI

Senior Officer (HR) - MBA with Specialization in Personnel Management /HR/HRD/HRM of minimum

2 years duration with minimum 60% marks.

Download Oil India Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

How to apply for Oil India Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 15 March 2022. Candidates can check the notification for more details.