Oil India Recruitment 2022 for Grade C and Grade B Posts: Apply Online @oil-india.com

Oil India Recruitment 2022: Oil India Limited is hiring candidates for recruitment to the post of Manager, Superintending
Engineer, Superintending Medical Officer, Senior Security Officer, Senior Officer and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 15 March 2022 up to 23.59 PM. Candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, qualification, experience, selection criteria and others.
Important Dates:
Opening of OIL website for online submission of application: 21 February 2022
Last date for submission of online application in OIL: 15 March 2022
Oil India Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
- Manager (ERP-HR) - 1 Post
- Superintending Engineer (Environment) - 2 Posts
- Senior Officer (Instrumentation) - 6 Posts
- Superintending Medical Officer (Radiology) - 1 Post
- Superintending Medical Officer (Paediatrics)- 1 Post
- Senior Medical Officer- 1 Post
- Senior Security Officer - 1 Post
- Senior Officer (Civil) - 2 Posts
- Senior Officer (Electrical) - 8 Posts
- Senior Officer (Mechanical) - 20 Posts
- Senior Officer (Public Affairs) - 4 Posts
- Senior Accounts Officer / Senior Internal Auditor - 5 Posts
- Senior Officer (HR) - 3 Posts
Oil India Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Manager (ERP-HR) - Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in any discipline of minimum 04 years duration with
minimum 65% marks.
- Superintending Engineer (Environment) - Bachelor’s degree in Environmental Engineering of minimum 4 years duration with minimum 65% marks OR Bachelor’s degree in any branch of Engineering of minimum 4 years duration with Master’s degree in Environmental Engineering of minimum 2 years duration with minimum 60% marks OR Master’s degree in Environmental Science of minimum 2 years duration with minimum 60% marks
- Senior Officer (Instrumentation) -Bachelor’s Degree of minimum 4 years duration in Instrumentation Engineering with minimum 65% marks.
- Superintending Medical Officer (Radiology) - MD (Radio Diagnosis) from a reputed Medical College/University recognized by Medical Council of India with working knowledge of computer tomography and/or MRI and should be familiar with the use of computers
- Superintending Medical Officer (Paediatrics)- MD (Paediatrics) / DNB (Paediatrics) from a reputed Medical College/University recognized by Medical Council of India/ DNB (Paediatrics) conducted by National Board of
Examinations.
- Senior Medical Officer- MBBS from a reputed Medical College/ University recognized by Medical Council of India with minimum 02 years post qualification experience
- Senior Security Officer -Graduate of minimum 3 years duration in any discipline from a University.
- Senior Officer (Civil) - Bachelor’s Degree of minimum 4 years duration in Civil Engineering with minimum 65% marks.
- Senior Officer (Electrical) - Bachelor’s Degree of minimum 4 years duration in Electrical Engineering with
minimum 65% marks.
- Senior Officer (Mechanical) -Bachelor’s Degree of minimum 4 years duration in Mechanical Engineering with
minimum 65% marks.
- Senior Officer (Public Affairs) - Post Graduate Degree in Mass Communication / Public Relations / Social Work /
Rural Management of minimum 2 years duration with minimum 60% marks.
- Senior Accounts Officer / Senior Internal Auditor - Associate Member of ICAI/ICMAI
- Senior Officer (HR) - MBA with Specialization in Personnel Management /HR/HRD/HRM of minimum
2 years duration with minimum 60% marks.
Download Oil India Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF
How to apply for Oil India Recruitment 2022?
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 15 March 2022. Candidates can check the notification for more details.