Released ONGC Recruitment 2020 Notification for Doctor (MO) Posts in Jorhat, Apply Online @ongcindia.com

ONGC Recruitment 2020: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Doctor- Field Duty and General Duty on contract basis at its Jorhat and Golaghat work-centre on a consolidated honorarium. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at ongcindia.com.

ONGC Jorhat Recruitment 2020 Online Application Window will be activated between 20 July to 7 August 2020. Candidates will have to email the PDF file in Application format to hrjorhat@ongc.co.in on or before 7 August 2020.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 20 July 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 7 August 2020

ONGC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Medical Officer (Field Duty) - 2 Posts

Medical Officer (General Duty) - 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Medical Officer Posts

Educational Qualification:

Medical Officer (Field Duty) - MBBS with Valid registration at State Medical Council or Medical Council of India.

Medical Officer (General Duty) -Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (M.B.B.S.) with Valid registration at State Medical Council or Medical Council of India.

Age Limit for Doctor Posts - There is no maximum age limit.

Salary for Doctor Posts

Medical Officer (Field Duty) - Rs. 75,000/-

Medical Officer (General Duty) - Rs. 72,000/-

Selection Procedure for Doctor Posts

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of merit and interview. Candidates who qualify in the interview shall be empanelled in the Merit List. An offer of appointment shall be issued to the candidates based on their relative rank in the Merit List prepared on the sum total of marks scored by the candidate in qualification and interview.

