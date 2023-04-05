OPSC AAE Answer Key 2023 Out @opsc.gov.in; Download Assistant Agriculture Engineer Cut Off Marks PDF

OPSC AAE Answer Key 2023 Download: Odisha PSC has released the answer key & cut off marks of written exam for the post of Assistant Agriculture Engineer on its official website-opsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

OPSC AAE Answer Key 2023 Download: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the answer key & cut off marks of written exam for the post of Assistant Agriculture Engineer on its official website. Candidates qualified in the written exam are able to appear for the document verification round for the Assistant Agriculture Engineer post against Advt. No. 03 of 2022-23.

All such candidates who have appeared in the written exam for the post of Assistant Agriculture Engineer can download the answer key & cut off marks available on the official website of OPSC i.e., opsc.gov.in.

The Commission has uploaded the marks obtained by the candidates for the post of Assistant Agriculture Engineer on its official website. You can download your marks directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: OPSC AAE Marks 2023





To download the marks for the post of Assistant Agriculture Engineer you will have to provide your login credentials including Name of the Recruitment/Advt. No./Roll No./PPSAN No and Date Of Birth on the link available on the home page.

Commission has also uploaded the Cut off marks of the candidates who have qualified for the document verification round. You can check highest and lowest marks of the candidates selected finally.

OPSC AAE Answer Key 2023: Overview

Event Details Organization Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) Post Name Assistant Agriculture Engineer Advt No. 03 of 2022-23 Category Govt Jobs Cut Off Marks Out Marks Download Link Active-Check Link Official Website opsc.gov.in



You can download the PDF of the answer key for the Assistant Agriculture Engineer from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: OPSC AAE Answer Key 2023