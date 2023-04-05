JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

OPSC AAE Answer Key 2023 Out @opsc.gov.in; Download Assistant Agriculture Engineer Cut Off Marks PDF

OPSC AAE Answer Key 2023  Download: Odisha PSC has released the answer key & cut off marks of written exam for the post of Assistant Agriculture Engineer on its official website-opsc.gov.in. Download PDF here. 

OPSC AAE Answer Key 2023 Download
OPSC AAE Answer Key 2023 Download

OPSC AAE Answer Key 2023  Download: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the answer key & cut off marks of written exam for the post of Assistant Agriculture Engineer on its official website. Candidates qualified in the written exam are able to appear for the document verification round for the Assistant Agriculture Engineer  post against Advt. No. 03 of 2022-23.

All such  candidates who have appeared in the written exam for the post of Assistant Agriculture Engineer can download the answer key & cut off marks available on the official website of OPSC i.e., opsc.gov.in.

The Commission has uploaded the marks obtained by the candidates for the  post of Assistant Agriculture Engineer on its official website. You can download your marks directly through the link given below. 

Direct Link To Download: OPSC AAE Marks 2023

To download the marks for the post of Assistant Agriculture Engineer you will have to provide your login credentials including Name of the Recruitment/Advt. No./Roll No./PPSAN No and Date Of Birth on the link available on the home page.

Commission has also uploaded the  Cut off marks of the candidates who have qualified for the document verification round. You can check highest and lowest marks of the candidates selected finally. 

OPSC AAE Answer Key 2023: Overview

Event Details 
Organization  Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)
Post Name Assistant Agriculture Engineer 
Advt No. 03 of 2022-23
Category  Govt Jobs
Cut Off Marks Out
Marks Download Link Active-Check Link
Official Website  opsc.gov.in


You can download the PDF of the answer key for the Assistant Agriculture Engineer from the official website after following the steps given below. 

How To Download: OPSC AAE Answer Key 2023

  1. Candidates are required to visit and navigate OPSC’s Website. i.e. opsc.gov.in.
  2. Click on the link-Answer Key & Cut Off Marks of Written Exam and Interview held for Recruitment to the Post of Assistant Agriculture Engineer (Advt. No. 03 of 2022-23) View Your Marks in the Written Examination and Interview. The link is active and available from 04.04.2023 to 04.05.2023 on the home page.
  3. You will get the PDF of the answer key in a new window.
  4. Download and save the it for future reference.

FAQ

What is the process to download the OPSC AAE Answer Key 2023?

You can download the Answer Key PDF and marks after clicking the link on the official website.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next