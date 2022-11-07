OPSC ASO Result 2022 Released @opsc.gov.in: 1104 Candidares Shortlisted

OPSC ASO Result 2022 has been declared by the Odisha Public Service Commission on opsc.gov.in. Check Details Below.

OPSC ASO Result 2022: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced the result of the written exam held for the post of Assistant Section Officer (ASO), advertisement number 26 of 2021-22). Candidates can download OPSC ASO Result from the website of the commission i.e. opsc.gov.in. A total of 1104 candidates have qualified in the exam.

OPSC ASO Result Download Link

OPSC ASO DV Round 2022

Shortlisted candidates will be called to appear for Document Verification (DV) at the office of the commission, 19, Dr. P.K. Parija Road, Cuttack - 753001. The document verification round will be conducted from 14 November to 18 November 2022.

The detailed programme for verification of original certificates/documents will be notified later on the official website. Similarly, the detailed prgramme for the Computer Skill Test scheduled on 27 November 2022, will be notified later,

How to Download OPSC ASO Result 2022 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the commission i.e. opsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link ‘Nov - 2022 Roll List of Provisionally Qualified Candidates for the Document Verification and Skill Test in connection with Recruitment to the Posts of Asst. Section Officer (Advt. No. 26 of 2021-22)’

Step 3: Download OPSC ASO Result PDF

Step 4: Scroll the PDF and check the roll number of the candidates

According to official notice "“It is also made clear that the candidature of these candidates for the above recruitment is purely provisional. The candidature is liable for rejection in the event of inadequacy/ deficiency found at any stage before or after the verification of original certificates/documents and is subject to fulfilment of terms & conditions laid down in the advertisement."