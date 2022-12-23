OPSC AFO DV Date 2022 (Out): Download Assistant Fisheries Officer Interview Schedule at opsc.gov.in

Odisha PSC has released the document verification/interview schedule for the post of Assistant Fisheries Officer on its official website-www.opsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

OPSC Assistant Fisheries Officer DV Schedule 2022: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the document verification/interview schedule for the post of Assistant Fisheries Officer on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the written exam for the Assistant Fisheries Officer are able to appear in the document verification/interview round as per the selection process for these posts.

Those candidates appeared in the written exam for the Assistant Fisheries Officer can download the OPSC Assistant Fisheries Officer DV Schedule 2022 from the official website of OPSC-https://www.opsc.gov.in.

However, the OPSC Assistant Fisheries Officer DV Schedule 2022 can also be downloaded directly from the link given below.

It is noted that, OPSC has earlier conducted the written exam for the Assistant Fisheries Officer (Advt. No. 30 of 2021-22) on 19-09-2022. Based on the performance of the candidates in the above written exam, a total of 191 candidates have been shortlisted for the document verification/interview round, as per the selection process for the post.

You can check the list of shortlisted candidates for the document verification/interview round available on the official website.

Now these shortlisted candidates should note that Commission will conduct the document verification from 04 January 2023 for the Assistant Fisheries Officer Group B post.

Those qualified in the DV round will be allowed to appear for the interview round which will be held from 04 January 2023 onwards. Details document verification/interview programme will be notified shortly by the Commission on its official website.

Candidates can download the OPSC Assistant Fisheries Officer DV Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

