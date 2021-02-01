OPSC DV Schedule 2021 Released for Assistant Law Officer Post @opsc.gov.in, Check Interview Date

OPSC Assistant Law Officer DV Schedule 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Document Verification/Interview Schedule for the Assistant Law Officer Group-B Posts against Advt. No. 07 of 2019-20 on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the Assistant Law Officer Post DV round can check the schedule available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, Odisha Public Service Commission will conduct the Document Verification for the Assistant Law Officer Group-B Post on 08 February 2021. All such candidates qualified in the written examination conducted from 13 to 16 October 2020 are likely to appear for the DV round.

Candidates shortlisted should note that they will have to appear in the Document Verification round with hard-copies of online applications forms with three passport size photographs, self-attested copies of all relevant certificates/documents with original certificates as mentioned in the notification.

Candidates will have to download the Attestation Form and Bio-data form from the official website. Commission will conduct the Viva Voce test for the eligible candidates on 19 February 2021. Candidates can check the details schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

