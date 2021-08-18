OPSC Exam Schedule 2021 for Homeopathy Medical Officer Post Released @opsc.gov.in, Check Details

OPSC Exam Schedule 2021 : Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the written examination date for the posts of Homoeopathic Medical Officer against Advt. No. 01 of 2021-22. Commission will conduct the Computer Based Recruitment Examination for the Homoeopathic Medical Officer post on 19 September 2021. All the candidates who have applied for the Homoeopathic Medical Officer post can check the schedule from the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

According to the short notification released, Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will conduct the Computer Based Recruitment Examination for the Post of Homoeopathic Medical Officer on 19 September 2021. Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will release the details of Examination Centres on its official website in due course.

Notification further says, “The Commission have decided to conduct the computer based Recruitment Examination on 19.09.2021 (Sunday) commencing from 10.00 A.M. to 11. 30 A.M.(10.00 A.M.to 12.00 P.M. for PWD candidates) for Paper I and 02.00 P.M. to 03.00 P.M.(02.00 P.M. to 04.00 P.M. for PWD candidates) for Paper II for recruitment to the post of Homoeopathic Medical Officer, pursuant to Advertisement No 01 of 2021-22. The details of Examination Centres will be notified in due course."

