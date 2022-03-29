OPSC IMO DV Date 2022 Out for Insurance Medical Officer Post @opsc.gov.in, Check Schedule Here

OPSC has released the document verification schedule for the post of Insurance Medical Officer on its official website-opsc.gov.in, Check schedule here.

OPSC IMO DV Date 2022 Download: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the document verification schedule for the post of Insurance Medical Officer on its official website. Commission has decided to conduct the document verification for the Insurance Medical Officer post on 02-04 April 2022.

Candidates who have qualified successfully for the document verification round for the the Post of Insurance Medical Officer against Advt. No. 18 of 2021-22 can download OPSC IMO DV Date 2022 from the official website- opsc.gov.in.

All those candidates who have to appear in the document verification round should note that they will have to submit the hard copy of online application form mentioning their Roll Number and one passport size photographs pasted on it and 02 additional passport size photograph tagged to the application form and also with one pasted on the Attestation Form.

Candidates will have to submit the Attestation Form duly filled-in, signed and attested by a Gazetted Officer.

You can download the OPSC IMO DV Programme 2022 from the official website after following these steps given below.

How to Download OPSC IMO DV Programme 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website -opsc.gov.in/ Go to the what’s New section available on the Home page of the website. Click on the link Document Verification Notice - Recruitment to the Post of Insurance Medical Officer (Advt. No. 18 of 2021-22) given on the Home Page. You will get the PDF of OPSC IMO DV Programme 2022 in a new window. You are advised to take Print Out of the OPSC IMO DV Programme 2022 for future reference.

You can download the OPSC IMO DV Programme 2022 directly from the link given below.