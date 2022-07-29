OPSC OCS Prelims Schedule 2021 (Released)@opsc.gov.in, Download Civil Service Schedule

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has published the OPSC OCS Prelims Schedule 2022 on its official website-opsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

OPSC OCS Prelims Schedule 2021 : The OPSC OCS Prelims Schedule 2022 has been released by Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on its official website. As per the short notice release, Commission will conduct the Odisha Civil Service Preliminary Examination-2021 on 16 October 2022 (Sunday).

All such candidates who have applied successfully for the Odisha Civil Services Exam-2021 can check the OPSC OCS Prelims Schedule 2021 available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

According to the short notice released by Commission, the Odisha Civil Service Preliminary Examination-2021 against Advt. No. 25 of 2021-22 will tentatively be conducted on 16 October 2022. The details of the programme of the prelims exam will be notified in due course of time on the official website of the Commission.

