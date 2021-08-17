OPSC OCS Prelims Admit Card 2020-21 Released for Odisha Civil Services @opsc.gov.in, Check Downloading Date

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released short notice regarding the OPSC Odisha Civil Service Prelims 2020 Admit Card on its official website-opsc.gov.in.

OPSC Odisha Civil Service Prelims 2020-21 Admit Card: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released short notice regarding the OPSC Odisha Civil Service Prelims 2020 Admit Card for prelims exam. All such candidates who have applied for the Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination-2020 can download the admit card through the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission.i.e.opsc.gov.in.

As per the short notice released, Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Admit Card for the Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination-2020 on its official website. Candidates applied for Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination-2020 can download OPSC OCS Prelims Admit Card 2020-21 from 19 August 2021 onwards.

Notice further says," It is for information of all concerned that the Admission Certificate and Instruction to Candidates for the OCS-2020 preliminary examination shall be available in the website of the Commission from 19.08.2021 onwards. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission http://opsc.gov.in to download their Admission Certificate."

Candidates can download the admit card by following the guidelines given below once it is uploaded on its official website.

Procedure to Download OPSC Civil Service Prelims 2020 Admit Card